National Jewish Health Announces Call for Abstracts For Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum

The forum is designed to develop the next generation of physician-scientists by offering an invaluable opportunity to present research to a panel of national experts in respiratory medicine. The panel consists of key opinion leaders who serve as real-world examples of physician-scientists who have had an impact on respiratory medicine through their contributions in research.

"The next generation of physician-scientists will continue to make tremendous impact in human health and this forum provides feedback, advice, and guidance at the most important stage of a young investigator's career," said Jay Kolls, MD, Program Chair.

National Jewish Health, ranked the #1 respiratory hospital in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, is committed to developing the next generation of physician-scientists through the sponsorship of the Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum. This activity is supported by an educational grant from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

The three-day program will include networking opportunities with peers and experts, as well as formal research presentations by the 30 young investigators followed by feedback and commentary from their peers and expert faculty. Career development topics will be covered ranging from strategies for successful grant applications to transitioning from trainee to independent investigator.

Fellows and junior faculty in pulmonary medicine, allergy and immunology, pediatrics, and related programs are encouraged to apply. Thirty investigators will be selected and invited to present their research at the forum based on the following criteria: scientific importance, quality of research, enhancement of knowledge, ability to answer an important scientific question and overall presentation of the abstract. The top three selected winners in each category will be awarded a grant to support their future research endeavors in respiratory medicine.

"It was an invaluable opportunity to present my work to an external audience. To me, the conference was one of the most important events of my pulmonary fellowship," said Tianshi David Wu, MD, 2018 Clinical Research Winner.

More information on abstract submission guidelines, the forum agenda, and program format can be found at http://njhealth.org/YIF2019.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 120 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.njhealth.org.

SOURCE National Jewish Health

Related Links

https://www.nationaljewish.org

