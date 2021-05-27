National Jewish Health Announces Call for Abstracts For Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum

The Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum seeks to increase the number of physician-scientists through a program that includes mentoring, peer networking, coaching, scientific presentation skills, education and encouragement for fellows and early career faculty.

The Forum provides the opportunity to present research to a panel of national experts who serve as mentors.

The Forum, which will be held in person, provides the opportunity to present research to a panel of national experts who serve as mentors and real-world examples of physician-scientists who have had an impact on respiratory medicine through their research.

The three-day program will include mentoring and networking opportunities with peers and experts, and formal presentations of research with pediatric or adult populations in asthma, COPD, COVID-19, cystic fibrosis, interstitial lung disease, pulmonary fibrosis, bronchiectasis, sleep disorders and other respiratory diseases.

"Part of our role as academic physicians is to raise the next generation of researchers and that's what we do here," said Barry Make, MD, Program Co-Chair. "We want them to focus on a single project and consider why is this project important? What did you find and what are you going to do next? What are the implications for the future for the patients with lung disease?"

Fellows and junior faculty in pulmonary, allergy and immunology, pediatric, and related programs are encouraged to apply. Thirty investigators will be selected and invited to present their research at the Forum based on the following criteria: scientific importance, quality of research, whether the research will enhance knowledge, whether the research answers a question, and overall presentation of the abstract. The top three presentations in basic science and clinical research will earn monetary awards. Abstracts can be submitted here.

"The [2020] forum gave me an unparalleled opportunity to learn from talented colleagues nationwide at a similar career stage and to benefit from senior faculty expertise," said Dinah Foer, MD, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, the 2020 Basic Science Research Winner. "I came away from the three days feeling inspired by my peers, recommitted to my research goals, and supported by a larger network of physician–scientists who are deeply devoted to science and to promoting each other's career development."

National Jewish Health, the nation's leading respiratory hospital, is committed to developing the next generation of physician-scientists through the sponsorship of the Respiratory Disease Young Investigators' Forum. This activity is supported by an educational grant from AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

More information on abstract submission guidelines, the agenda, and program format can be found here: njhealth.org/YIF2021.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 122 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac, immune and related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit www.njhealth.org.

SOURCE National Jewish Health

Related Links

http://www.nationaljewish.org

