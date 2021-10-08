National Jewish Health Opens Center for Outpatient Health

"Patient demand for our care has grown substantially over the past several years, requiring more space, particularly for advanced outpatient care," said Michael Salem, MD, president and CEO of National Jewish Health. "Though we practice at many locations throughout Colorado, we are excited to open the doors of this new building to our patients on Monday on our main health campus."

The five-story Center includes 110 exam and treatment rooms, with areas dedicated for children and adults. Caregivers will treat patients for a wide variety of illnesses, including respiratory-related conditions, cardiac conditions, asthma and allergies, rheumatology, gastroenterology, neurology, cancer and others. Also included will be a 17-bed infusion suite for patients living with cancer and those with immune-related diseases who require biologic infusions. Also, there will be space for a variety of procedures and access to the latest testing and treatments. In addition, primary care practice providers from our clinical partners at SCL Health will have clinics to see patients in the Center. An attached parking structure and surface lot will provide more than 400 spaces for accessible patient parking.

"When we began planning this facility, we knew we needed more space in order to maximize the time that our practitioners could spend with patients, 'listening to them,' evaluating their situations, offering the latest clinical research trials, all of which we believe is critical in finding answers," said Dr. Salem. "For the millions of Americans who suffer every day with the diseases we treat and research, our Center for Outpatient Health could not come soon enough."

The Center's exterior was designed to harmonize with the existing campus buildings and with the surrounding neighborhood. Multi-colored confetti glass windows create a striking, uplifting visual experience. The new building is also physically tied into the existing patient care buildings with an overpass bridge.

Mortenson served as the general contractor with other key partners, including Cator Ruma, Greiner Electric, JVA Inc. and U.S. Engineering. Davis Partnership Architects was the design partner for the building.

"We broke ground for this building just before the pandemic," said Dr. Salem. "At that time, we didn't know there would be a pandemic, but this additional space, dedicated to treating patients with a wide variety of respiratory, cardiac and immune-related illnesses in children and adults, is even more important now as we continue to address long-term challenges of COVID-19."

Initial funds for this new facility were raised through a Comprehensive Campaign that garnered tremendous engagement from the local community of supporters in Denver and around the nation, who recognized the need for the National Jewish Health Center for Outpatient Health and were generous in their support.

