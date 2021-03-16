National Jewish Health Virtual Beaux Arts Ball Sets Record Raising More Than $3 Million

DENVER, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 6, 2021, thousands of people from Colorado and across the U.S., as well as from countries around the world, gathered virtually to celebrate National Jewish Health and raise more than $3 million to support the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. The amount represented a new record for the event which has been held annually for the past 25 years.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic over a year ago, National Jewish Health has turned its expertise and massive efforts towards helping to defeat the pandemic. This year, the Beaux Arts Ball highlighted the institution's creation of adult and pediatric clinics to diagnose and treat COVID-19, development of high-throughput, rapid turnaround time molecular and antibody tests, managing critically ill patients in five front range Colorado Hospitals and 25 other hospitals by tele-ICU in five western states, establishing a Center for Post COVID Care and Recovery, initiation of a wide variety of research focused on the virus and tireless focus on vaccinating thousands of people in Colorado.

One of Denver's most anticipated annual galas carried on virtually, enabling people from all over to join the festivities. Broadway's original cast of "The Prom" entertained guests with renditions of tunes from the show cleverly recrafted to feature National Jewish Health and its mission. In addition, the organization's annual video provided insights into how the organization turned its expertise to serving COVID-19 patients and leading vital research.

The evening was highlighted by the generosity of guests. The "fund-a-need" portion of the night is a tradition where donations are earmarked for a specific cause. This year the focus was designated to support the massive COVID-19 efforts at National Jewish Health. And, this year, a record amount was raised due to a surprise challenge from an anonymous donor. The donor pledged $1 million dollars to the cause if the rest of the attendees could collectively match that million with another $1 million dollars. An amazing show of support generated that sum and helped this year's Ball break all records for the amount raised.

National Jewish Health President and CEO Michael Salem, MD, thanked those who attended and commended them for being a part of the solution. "Your support is critical in accelerating our efforts to defeat the pandemic and help return our loved ones and communities to health," he said. "It means a great deal to us and to our communities."

The event was emceed by former Denver Broncos star Reggie Rivers. The Virtual Beaux Arts Ball was presented by the Morgridge Family Foundation. In addition to the presenting sponsor, Iris and Michael Smith were the Theme and Entertainment Sponsors. Platinum Sponsor was the Blair and Kristin Richardson Foundation. The Beaux Arts Ball sponsors received a hand delivered celebratory gift by Perfect Petal prior to the show. See a complete list of sponsors.

National Jewish Health is the leading respiratory hospital in the nation. Founded 122 years ago as a nonprofit hospital, National Jewish Health today is the only facility in the world dedicated exclusively to groundbreaking medical research and treatment of patients with respiratory, cardiac and immune-related disorders. Patients and families come to National Jewish Health from around the world to receive cutting-edge, comprehensive, coordinated care. To learn more, visit njhealth.org.

