National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with QuickLogic Corporation to Promote AI Research

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has signed an international memorandum of cooperation with the Department of Information and Management at National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology (NKUST) in Taiwan to promote the research, development, and practical implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications.

Specifically, the agreement calls for QuickLogic to provide multiple sets of its QuickAI™ Merced HDK, and the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, along with software training and technical support. In return, NKUST will implement the QuickAI solution in its industrial and research projects and showcase the QuickLogic QuickAI Solution whenever practical. It will also help promote the QuickLogic solution in various industries and provide AI training courses to students. Furthermore, both organizations have agreed to exchange data, documentation and research as necessary to further the development of AI solutions.

"Having ready access to QuickLogic's QuickAI solution including its Merced HDK will help our students gain a deeper understanding of AI and its implementation," said Chris K.W. Su, chair of the Department of Information and Management at National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology. "This technology is becoming pervasive and we're pleased to educate our students on AI through the generous contributions of QuickLogic."

"National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology is the largest high-tech educational institution in Taiwan," said Don Alexander, vice president of sales for QuickLogic Corporation. "Our cooperation with them will help a whole generation of students develop a deeper understanding of AI technology – a critical field for the future technology executives and entrepreneurs studying at the university."

The Department of Information and Management at NKUST was founded in 1996 and offers master's degree programs in information management and e-commerce. Its research programs include knowledge management, e-commerce and smart technology. The department's objective is to nurture a market-oriented perspective and to actively provide high-tech education and other services to the industry and the community, as well as support the government's development of smart technology, e-commerce, knowledge management, and technology utilization.

The memorandum of cooperation is effective immediately.

About National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology

National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology (NKUST) was established on February 1, 2018 by the merger of three universities: National Kaohsiung University of Applied Sciences, National Kaohsiung First University of Science and Technology, and National Kaohsiung Marine University, becoming the largest technological university in Taiwan.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks and QuickAI is a trademark of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

