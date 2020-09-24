National Kidney Foundation and IAA, Inc. Partner to Help People with Kidney Disease

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to announce that IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, has renewed its sponsorship of the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, which to date has raised more than $100 million to promote kidney health and improve the lives of the 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease.

NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic events are held at some of the most prestigious courses across the country, providing corporations additional opportunities to partner with customers and colleagues while also supporting corporate social responsibility and a great cause.

"We're very pleased to welcome back IAA, Inc. as a three-year sponsor for the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic and a long-time supporter of people with kidney disease," said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient. "For 10 years, IAA, Inc. has shown its dedication to helping NKF advance the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease and we are grateful for their continued support during these unusually challenging times," added Longino.

"We are very proud to partner with and support NKF once again to help patients and families managing kidney disease," said John Kett, Chief Executive Officer and President of IAA, Inc. "Over the past ten years, we've raised over $2 million through the foundation's golf events to support the mission of NKF and its critical life-saving work," added Kett. In addition to its sponsorship of the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, IAA, Inc. is a generous partner of NKF's Kidney Cars program, the oldest and most trusted charity car donation program in the country.

Successful since it was founded in 1987, the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic is The Premier Amateur Golf Event for Charity. Each year thousands of golfers from across the country participate in nearly 30 local events held at top venues, entertaining clients and playing for the chance to qualify in the National Finals held at the prestigious Pebble Beach January 14-17, 2021. Participating golfers raise $3.5 million annually to benefit the National Kidney Foundation and the 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease. The series showcases Konica Minolta as the National Title Sponsor and IAA, Inc as a National Corporate Partner. National Promotional Partners include Greg Norman Collection, Global Golf Post, and Imperial Headwear.

For more information about the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, or to find an upcoming event near you, please visit NKFKonicaMinoltaGolfClassic.com. All golf events will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as any state-specific guidelines. Please review NKF's "Know Before You Go" for additional information.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About IAA, Inc.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA's unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 talented employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a rapidly growing global buyer base – located throughout over 135 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About The National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com

Twitter:@NKF

www.kidney.org

SOURCE The National Kidney Foundation

Related Links

https://www.kidney.org/

