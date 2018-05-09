National Kidney Foundation and TMF Quality Innovative Institute Team-Up to Prevent Kidney Disease through Screening and Education

NKF's first training program for primary care givers will be a continuing medical education webinar, "Campaign for Kidney Health: A Primary Care Approach to CKD Management" on May 16, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST ( 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. EST ) and features Michael Choi, MD, President and Chair, National Kidney Foundation Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Choi will provide a practical approach of the Kidney Disease Outcomes Quality Initiatives to guide assessment and care of CKD by primary care clinicians and other healthcare professionals. Interested primary care givers can register here.

This webinar is the first in a series provided through NKF's CKDinform curriculum, a collection of evidence-based resources for primary care practitioners (PCP). This diverse "toolbox" will enable PCPs to recognize chronic kidney disease (CKD) earlier and develop treatment protocols to slow progression.

"NKF is pleased to partner with the TMF Quality Innovative Network to improve early detection and treatment of CKD among those at highest risk," said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient. "The special innovative project is a result of our ongoing advocacy efforts to make early detection a national public health priority. We are so grateful to CMS for their vision and dedication to the 30 million Americans affected by CKD."

"We are excited to partner with NKF to work with primary care physicians and help improve the lives of their patients with kidney disease," said Russell Kohl, MD, FAAFP, Chief Medical Officer for TMF. "NKF is a national leader in the effort to treat and prevent kidney disease. We greatly appreciate NKF's expertise in providing educational materials and events to ensure the success of this project."

NKF local offices nationwide will be working closely with TMF partners to ensure newly diagnosed CKD patients have access to support services offered through NKF's Peers and Cares program and annual in-person opportunities designed to educate and engage those diagnosed with CKD and those at risk. NKF staff and volunteers in Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas will begin this collaboration by providing local diabetes educators with an opportunity to learn directly from experts to re-enforce their understanding of CKD and opportunities for patient self-management. For more information visit www.tmfqin.org/ckd.

Healthcare professionals can join NKF to receive access to tools and resources for both patients and professionals, discounts on professional education, and access to a network of thousands of individuals who treat patients with kidney disease.

Kidney Disease Facts

30 million American adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren't aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history of kidney failure. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end-stage renal disease (kidney failure).

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

