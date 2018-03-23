National Kidney Foundation Applauds Bi-Partisan Funding for Kidney Health in Omnibus Spending Bill

"Funding levels for kidney disease programs were increased or maintained relative to FY2017 despite proposed cuts by the Administration. The bi-partisan agreement finalized by the House and Senate leadership will fund discretionary programs through the end of Fiscal Year 2018 (September 30, 2018)."

"The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will receive a $100 million increase for funding research to improve the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD). This critical investment in kidney disease research will not only help save lives but save money down the line. Currently, CKD accounts for $100 billion in annual Medicare costs. Early detection of CKD could save a substantial percentage of these costs."

"We also applaud the continued funding for the CDC's Million Hearts program, which aims to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes by 2022. Million Hearts work is crucial to preventing kidney disease, through its hypertension initiatives, and to reducing cardiovascular complications which are the number one killer of people with kidney disease."

"The bi-partisan agreement will also provide increased funding for The Chronic Kidney Disease Program within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), $2.5 million in FY18, up from $2.1 million for FY17 and the highest level of funding in the program's 12-year history."

"The Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) Division of Transplantation (HRSA-DoT), responsible for implementation of national policies and oversight governing the distribution of organs to those awaiting an organ transplant, will receive a $2 million increase to $25.5 million. Currently nearly 100,000 Americans are waiting on a kidney transplant right now; and this year only 19,000 will receive one from deceased donor and living donor transplants."

"HRSA's Bureau of Primary Care will receive $1.625 billion, an increase of $135 million to support a national network of more than 10,000 health clinics in underserved communities. Community health centers serve 1 in 13 Americans who otherwise have little or no access to care and are at disproportionate risk for CKD due to the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes."

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren't aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

Quotes for attribution to National Kidney Foundation

Facebook.com

Twitter:@NKF

www.kidney.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-kidney-foundation-applauds-bi-partisan-funding-for-kidney-health-in-omnibus-spending-bill-300618574.html

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation

Related Links

http://www.kidney.org

