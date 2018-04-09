National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings

MINNEAPOLIS, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a specialty contract research organization and subsidiary of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) with services spanning the full spectrum of drug and device development, will present three research abstracts from company representatives and collaborators at the National Kidney Foundation's 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings in Austin, Texas April 10-14. ­

The Spring Clinical Meeting convenes roughly 3,000 health care professionals to learn about the newest developments in nephrology practice and present research findings.

"Sharing research and exchanging ideas at this conference helps the entire kidney care community evolve and understand how we can deliver even better patient care," said Steven Brunelli, M.D., MSCE, vice president and medical director of health analytics for DCR.

Researchers from DCR and DaVita Kidney Care will present results from several retrospective studies. The data originates from DCR and its independent research partners in the academic, pharmaceutical and biotech research communities.

DCR poster titles include:

Pharmacokinetics, Safety, and Tolerability of Thrice-Weekly Dosing of Cinacalcet in Hemodialysis Patients with Secondary Hyperparathyroidism

Hospitalizations among Peritoneal Dialysis and Home Hemodialysis Patients with Symptoms of Depression

Characterization of End-Stage Renal Disease Patients on the Transplant Waitlist

About DaVita Clinical Research

DaVita Clinical Research (DCR), a wholly owned subsidiary of DaVita Inc., uses its extensive, applied database and real-world healthcare experience to assist pharmaceutical and medical device companies in the design, recruitment and completion of retrospective, prospective and pragmatic clinical trials. DCR's Late Phase Clinical Research (Phase IIb through post-marketing) network of physicians and investigative sites are focused on providing world-class research in both complex/specialty populations and therapeutic areas and especially in CKD and ESRD populations. To learn more about DCR, visit DaVitaClinicalResearch.com.

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of Dec. 31, 2017, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,510 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 198,000 patients. The company also operated 237 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

