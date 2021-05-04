National Kidney Foundation Launches Online Educational Program for Children

"Kidney disease is a public health crisis affecting 37 million people in the U.S., 10,000 of whom are children," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant recipient. "This program will help children form healthy habits at an early age, so they are practicing early prevention efforts without even realizing it and learning how their kidneys actually work in a fun, engaging way. We hope by teaching children healthy habits we will also reach their parents, too."

Hale, a kidney transplant patient and NKF's Kid Ambassador, narrated all five educational videos in a fun, upbeat, and interesting way to get kids excited about learning how to take charge of their health. The five educational videos cover the following topics: Lesson 1 – Learn about kidneys, covers what the kidneys are and their functions in the body; Lesson 2 – Healthy eating, covers the importance of eating fresh, unprocessed foods with little to no sodium in the diet; Lesson 3 – Choose water, covers the importance of water as a healthy beverage and the impact of sugar on the body; Lesson 4 – Get Moving, covers the importance of getting at least 60 minutes a day of exercise and the importance of physical activity on the body; and Lesson 5 – Kidney disease, covers how you get the disease, ways to prevent it, and kidney failure treatment options.

"I didn't understand how important kidneys were to the body and your overall health until mine stopped working when I was four," said Angelica Hale, 13-year-old singing sensation and NKF's Kid Ambassador. "Helping kids and families learn early about the importance of kidney health can help kids now and later in life." Angelica received a kidney transplant at age six from her mother.

This educational program helps teachers instill healthy habits in their students while enhancing their curriculum whether teaching remotely or in-person. Children learn about kidney disease, nutrition and diet, exercise and biology, and why good kidney health matters. And parents will find great, informative materials to add to their home school curriculum. The future looks bright for children who form healthy habits early that will benefit them throughout their entire lifetime.

Learn more about NKF, Your Kidneys and Youth, and kidney disease at kidney.org/kids.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

