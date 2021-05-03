National Kidney Foundation Recognizes National Mental Health Awareness Month

"The emotional toll of having kidney disease in the middle of a pandemic cannot be understated," said Kevin Longino, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant recipient. "The NKF Peers mentoring program is a lifeline to kidney patients who might feel isolated and depressed due to their diagnosis. It is our goal at NKF to provide the support, education and resources needed to navigate life as a kidney patient and this mentoring program does that perfectly."

NKF Peers offers both mentees and mentors a safe, anonymous way to connect via telephone or an in-app chat, so mentees maintain anonymity while asking questions freely. The phone-based app allows participants to only share their first names and gives the mentee the ability to select their own mentor based on criteria important to the individual participant such as age, gender, unique stage of kidney disease, type of dialysis treatment and more.

"This extremely supportive mentoring program was the only thing that helped me keep it together for the five weeks leading up to my transplant," said Pato Paez, a NKF Peers Mentor who started out as a mentee. "I am honored to be a mentor today and help others feel less alone throughout their journey because it's overwhelming and a little scary to have kidney disease and not really understand what is happening to your body. I'm deeply grateful for the support I received, and I hope I can offer that same level of support to someone else." View a video featuring Pato sharing his experience.

Mentors undergo three comprehensive, interactive virtual training sessions prior to connecting with mentees over the phone. The topics covered during the trainings include: benefits of peer mentoring, confidentiality/HIPAA, self-awareness, empathy and active listening, relationship building, loss and grief, cultural diversity and sensitivity as well as role playing exercises.

NKF encourages anyone with late stage kidney disease, those on dialysis or living with a transplant, as well as living donors to contact NKF Peers via phone at 855-NKF-PEERS, email at [email protected] or through the online application. Join the conversation on social media during National Mental Health Awareness Month by using the hashtag #MentalHealthMonth.

Learn more about NKF, NKF Peers, and kidney disease at www.kidney.org.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com

twitter.com/nkf

www.kidney.org

SOURCE National Kidney Foundation

Related Links

http://www.kidney.org

