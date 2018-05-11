National Kidney Foundation Statement on Legislation Passed in Colorado to Provide Paid Leave for Living Organ Donors

"Earlier this week, the Colorado legislature passed landmark legislation, HB1202, which provides paid leave for employees who would like to become a living organ donor. This legislation will provide private employers with a voluntary tax credit of 35% of an employee's salary to cover up to 10 business days of paid leave."

"The National Kidney Foundation applauds the Colorado legislature for taking this proactive step to increase living organ donation in the state. The passage of the Living Organ Donor Support Act will remove a significant barrier for organ donors who may not step forward if they are afraid to lose their job or income during their recovery period after surgery."

"The National Kidney Foundation is proud to have supported this legislation through policy assistance, grassroots advocacy efforts and support from our local Colorado office. We commend American Transplant Foundation for spearheading this initiative and for ensuring its successful passage."

"Living organ donation not only saves lives, it saves money. Each year, Medicare spends $87,000 per dialysis patient and less than half, $32,500, for a transplant patient. Offering paid leave to employees who give the gift of life to another human being is not only the right thing to do, but a worthwhile investment. The National Kidney Foundation strongly encourages all states to follow Colorado's lead in supporting living organ donors."

National Kidney Foundation Living Donation Resources

THE BIG ASK: THE BIG GIVE platform, which provides nationwide outreach, is designed to increase kidney transplantation through training and tools that help patients and families find a living donor. It includes direct patient and caregiver support through our toll-free help line 855-NKF-CARES, peer mentoring from a fellow kidney patient or a living donor, online communities, an advocacy campaign to remove barriers to donation, and a multi-media public awareness campaign. All of these resources are free and designed to teach kidney patients, or their advocates, how to make a "big ask" to their friends, loved ones, or community to consider making a "big give," a life-saving living organ donation. For more information visit www.kidney.org/livingdonation.

Kidney Disease Facts

In the United States 30 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and most aren't aware of it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are 3 times more likely than Whites, and Hispanics are nearly 1.5 times more likely than non-Hispanics to develop end stage renal disease (kidney failure).

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive and longstanding organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention and treatment of kidney disease. For more information about NKF visit www.kidney.org.

