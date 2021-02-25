National Kidney Month Brings New Push For Organ Donor Job Protections

March is the designated month when all Americans and the U.S. Congress are asked to focus on kidney disease, a chronic condition labeled the "silent killer" that impacts nearly 40 million people, with 700,000 suffering from kidney failure. Throughout National Kidney Month, AAKP is raising its voice to increase disease awareness and push for greater innovation and patient consumer care choice in treatments, including a major increase in the number of available organs for preemptive transplants and transplants for those living on dialysis.

In 2019, AAKP launched the Decade of the Kidney™ Initiative to accelerate research investments and innovations in kidney medicine, including artificial implantable and wearable kidneys, and to remove barriers to increased organ donation and transplantation. In 2020, AAKP, along with allied kidney organizations, won a major battle in the U.S. House of Representatives (read now) and the U.S. Senate (read now) to extend transplant drug coverage for kidney transplant recipients beyond a 36 month limit to the life of the organ. AAKP launched the largest kidney patient voter registration drive in 2018 and will be leveraging new technologies to secure Congressional passage of living organ donor protections in 2021. Through the AAKP Center for Patient Engagement and Advocacy, tens of thousands of Americans will be encouraged to raise their voice in support of Congressional action.

AAKP activities in March will highlight many of its national and global education and advocacy programs and encourages the kidney community to join our efforts by participating in Association activities all month long:

For more information about AAKP's educational and advocacy programs, visit www.aakp.org or join today as a FREE member at www.aakp.org/join. To support AAKP, make a tax-deductible donation at www.aakp.org/giveyourway or call (800) 749-2257.

Founded in 1969, AAKP is the largest and oldest fully independent kidney patient organization in America. Governed by a patient-majority Board of Directors, AAKP conducts the largest patient meeting in the nation and, in partnership with the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, has conducted the Global Summit on Kidney Innovation, the largest global virtual patient-led kidney meeting with over 70 countries engaged in 2020. AAKP executes a national advocacy strategy in conjunction with allied kidney organizations designed to insert the patient voice into proposed policies, research efforts, and care deliberations before the Executive Branch and the U.S. Congress.

