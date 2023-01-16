National Kidney Registry Launches Spanish Version of Donor Intake System

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Registry's donor intake system (DASH) is now available in Spanish. This important advancement will make the donor screening and medical questionnaire available in Spanish and will remove the language barriers for Spanish speaking people who are interested in becoming living kidney donors.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 22%, or approximately 20,000, of the total number of people on the national waiting list for a kidney from a deceased donor are Hispanic/Latino.

"The NKR team is working to increase the number of living kidney donors by making the process easier and offering a comprehensive suite of protections for donors through our Donor Shield program," said Michael Lollo, NKR Chief Operating Officer. "As part of that effort, we are thrilled to offer our entire donor intake process in Spanish, which expands access to living kidney donation and enables us to facilitate more transplants."

"Como un servicio a los valiosos miembros de la comunidad hispana, el Registro Nacional de Riñón (NKR) ahora ofrece cuestionarios de evaluación de donantes e historial médico en español," dijo Eusebio J (EJ) Tamez, Coach Líder de Búsqueda de Donadores en NKR. "Este es un paso importante hacia nuestro objetivo de proporcionar servicios integrales en español en un esfuerzo por aumentar el número de donantes vivos y ayudar a más personas que necesitan un trasplante de riñón".

The NKR also gives potential donors the option to speak to a Spanish-speaking donor mentor through its Donor Connect program. Donor mentors are living kidney donors who can explain the process, answer questions, offer insights, and provide education based on their own kidney donation experience.

The National Kidney Registry (www.kidneyregistry.org) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to save and improve the lives of people facing kidney failure by increasing the quality, speed, and number of living donor transplants while protecting all living donors.

