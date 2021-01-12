National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions Endorses NVA for its Value-Based Vision Benefits

CLIFTON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions (NLA), a non-profit national organization of labor management health and welfare coalitions representing over 6 million union members, has endorsed National Vision Administrators (NVA) as an approved vision vendor.

"The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions conducted a thorough Request for Proposal process and selected NVA to be one of our partners," says Kristina Gaughan, NLA Product Development Committee Chair. "Their long history of serving labor funds, their broad network, and their willingness to work with us to create an offering only available to our members were contributing factors to our decision. I look forward to this partnership helping the working families that we serve."

Seeking to build a better health care system for its members, the NLA conducted a comprehensive market search to enhance its product and benefit offering by adding vision benefits. As a result, the NLA chose to partner with NVA, a U.S. based, independently owned provider of innovative and cost-effective vision benefit programs with over 40 years of experience serving labor unions and their members.

"We're excited and grateful to be partnering with the NLA," NVA President Dave Karlin says. "Being selected by NLA, after a detailed market evaluation process, allows us to offer more union members and their families vision programs that have their best interests in mind. We look forward to working with the NLA coalitions and their member funds to deliver high quality, affordable vision benefit programs specifically tailored to working families."

About National Vision Administrators

At NVA, we help people be smarter buyers of eye care and eyewear. Since 1979, NVA has been administering innovative and cost-effective vision benefit programs for millions of people throughout the United States. Through our national, diverse provider network of eye care experts, NVA serves labor health and welfare funds as well as organizations in both the private and public sectors including MCOs, third party administrators, and health care purchasing coalitions. NVA is an independent managed care organization that is not owned by or affiliated with optical retail chains or lens/frames manufacturers. Our independence ensures our goals are always aligned with our clients' goals. For more information about the company, contact 1-866-4NVA-EYE or visit www.e-nva.com.

About the National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions

The National Labor Alliance of Health Care Coalitions, Inc. is a non-profit national organization of labor management health and welfare coalitions representing purchasers of health services, working together to increase value in services and benefits for participating member coalitions. For more information about the NLA, visit www.nlahcc.org.

SOURCE National Vision Administrators; National Labor Alliance of Healthcare Coalitions

Related Links

http://www.nlahcc.org

