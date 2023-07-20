National Labor Relations Board finds no merit in Portillo's election objections

Workers Demand Company End Stall Tactics, Negotiate First Contract Immediately

What: Press conference with Portillo's production workers praising NLRB decision and demanding Portillo's begin immediate negotiations

When: Saturday July 22, 2023 Time: 11:30am

Where: Portillo's Restaurant - 100 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL

Who: Portillo's workers, Iron Workers Union, Arise Chicago, elected officials, community leaders*

Background: On April 13, 2023, Portillo's food production workers in Addison, IL overwhelmingly voted for representation by Iron Workers Local 853. Portillo's continuously stated both before and after the vote count that they would respect the workers' decision to unionize and would bargain in good faith. However, instead of honoring the workers' vote, Portillo's has utilized stall tactics, including filing a baseless election objection. While this delays the NLRB's official certification of the election results, this week's ruling marks a significant step forward in the workers' unionization process. Workers continue to demand access to sick time, higher wages and dignity and respect, among other improvements.

