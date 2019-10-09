National Land Partners Announces Grand Opening of Newest Large Acreage Community just North of Houston -- Tribute Ranch
Oct 09, 2019, 08:30 ET
WILLIS, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Land Partners is pleased to announce a rare large acreage land buying opportunity at Tribute Ranch, available for the first time on Saturday, October 19th. Interested buyers can SAVE THOUSANDS on a limited number of 12 to 30 acre or larger estate tracts, set in a picture perfect high-elevation (400+ feet) setting, convenient to nearby big city attractions, dining, entertainment, and world-class medical facilities. In addition, property owners will enjoy easy access to I-45, great schools, low taxes, electric, and more! Plus, this property is ideal for horses, too.
Tribute Ranch is an easy 20-minute drive to The Woodlands or Lake Conroe, offering residents the balance of country living, with everything they need just down the road. The Woodlands features many entertainment venues including movie theaters, over 150 restaurants, a public waterway, dancing waterfalls with music and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - the summer home of the Houston Symphony. Other attractions include Market Street and The Woodlands Mall.
"Tribute Ranch is truly a rare buying opportunity. Finding affordable, high and dry, large estate land so close to The Woodlands and Houston is extremely hard to find," says Gary Hoven, Tribute Ranch, Sales Manager. "If you've dreamed of having twelve or more acres of land for your family to grow on, I encourage you to come out on Saturday, October 19th for the best pricing and best selection." Interested buyers can purchase a 12-acre lot for only $15,825 per acre.
One of the best things about purchasing property at Tribute Ranch is the peace of mind customers will experience from working with National Land Partners - a company backed by over 50 years of experience in the land development business. Property owners can choose to build now or build later and enjoy the freedom to choose their own builder to create the custom home of their dreams. Another added benefit is the excellent land financing and low down payments available. To schedule a personalized tour of the community and for easy directions, call or text 888-726-8074. For more information visit www.TributeRanchTX.com.
Media Contact:
Malissa Bevan
mbevan@inlandinc.com
SOURCE National Land Partners
Share this article