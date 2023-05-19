NATIONAL LANDMARKS AND NFL STADIUMS LIGHT UP TEAL TO CELEBRATE FARE'S FOOD ALLERGY AWARENESS WEEK

Iconic Locations across the U.S. Shine the Light on Supporting Those Living with Food Allergies

MCLEAN, Va., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of FARE's (Food Allergy Research & Education's) ongoing work to raise awareness of food allergies, the organization sets aside one week in May as Food Allergy Awareness Week to bring the complexities of food allergy to "light." This year's celebration highlighted the organization's educational, research and advocacy efforts by "lighting up" landmarks and stadiums across the country in Teal – the color of food allergy – to remind people of the importance of the food allergy cause. Recognizable locations included the Empire State Building, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Niagara Falls, Gillette Stadium, and Hard Rock Stadium.

FARE's Food Allergy Awareness Week is all about raising awareness of the severity of food allergies, and there couldn't be a better visual for our message than turning national landmarks teal. We're delighted that so many locations joined the cause of food allergy this year as we work to spread the word about the reach and severity of food allergies.

The most iconic building lighted teal was the Empire State Building, where New York Mets Outfielder and FARE ally Mark Canha helped pull the switch. Canha, described by Sports Illustrated as a "legitimate foodie" joined FARE Board Chair David Jaffe and other dignitaries at the lighting ceremony.

According to Canha, food allergies send people to the emergency room every day and are not a game. He suggests we can all pitch in to help someone we care about live a healthier, happier life—safe from food allergies.

To learn more about food allergies or how to become a food allergy ally, visit FARE.

About FARE:
FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) is the nation's leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. FARE's innovative education, advocacy and research initiatives transform the future of food allergy through new and improved treatments and prevention strategies, effective policies and legislation, and novel approaches to managing the disease. To learn more, visit: foodallergy.org.

