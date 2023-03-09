National Laser Safety Officer (LSO) Certification Program Launched

New turnkey program announced for healthcare professionals

LINDON, Utah, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Laser Systems, LLC , an emerging global leader in the medical device industry - with a focus on photobiomodulation, announced the launch of a new Laser Safety Officer and Laser Technician program. In collaboration with Laser Safety Certification, LLC, a Phoenix, Arizona-based company, Aspen Laser will offer this program to all healthcare professionals. The turnkey "3-in-1" training and certification system has been uniquely designed for owners and operators of Class 3 and Class 4 therapy lasers to meet the Laser Safety requirements of OSHA, ANSI (American National Standards Institute), and the FDA.

According to Mark Bice, managing partner at Laser Safety Certification: "Laser safety in many healthcare practices is often overlooked, and requires more than simply posting a laser warning sign on the treatment room door and wearing safety goggles. We are thrilled for this opportunity to work directly with the Aspen Laser company and expand our outreach to the medical community. The Aspen Laser team is knowledgeable and passionate in providing the best lasers. Our customized training and certification programs for Aspen Laser will assist them in elevating their training to also be the best for their large and growing network of healthcare professionals."

The new program covers all training for both a Laser Safety Officer (LSO) and a Laser Technician, consisting of written resource guides and online compliance courses with printed Certificates for each. Information regarding purchasing the new laser safety program can be found and requested from the Aspen Laser website at: aspenlaser.com/lso-kit .

"Owning and operating a Class 3B and Class 4 laser in a healthcare practice requires knowledge and compliance of national and state laser safety rules and regulations," states Charles Vorwaller, president of Aspen Laser. "We have partnered with Laser Safety Certification as their programs are the fastest, easiest, and most comprehensive, in addition to being affordable. Each practice that completes the training reduces the overall risk from non-compliance and failed regulatory audits."

To learn more about the partnership with Aspen Laser, please visit lasersafetycertification.com/aspen-healthcare-laser-safety-field-guides/.

About Laser Safety Certification, LLC

Laser Safety Certification, LLC, is the leader in online, OSHA-compliant industrial, Healthcare, and Cosmetic Laser Safety Officer (LSO) certification. The company has trained and certified over 1,000 businesses, individuals, safety managers and others throughout the United States. The company developed and maintains the LaserSafetyCertification.com® website, providing 24/7 access by employers and employees for laser safety training and certification that meets the requirements of ANSI, OSHA, and the FDA. Company Information can be found at lasersafetycertification.com .

About Aspen Laser Systems, LLC:

Aspen Laser Systems, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, with a focus on photobiomodulation. Representing management with 30+ years of experience, the company provides expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. The Company's vision is to redefine pain management and recovery through ongoing research and development that will raise the standards of medical care and improve the quality of life for each individual using its drug-free photobiomodulation products, and also offers full body photobiomodulation through its subsidiary, TheraLight . In 2020, Aspen Laser Systems earned a ranking on the INC 5000 list for the first time and was the only medical laser company on the list. To learn more, please visit: aspenlaser.com .

