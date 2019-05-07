National Launch Of Lipstick Alliance™ Of U.S. Hospitals

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a national movement of hospitals, The Lipstick Alliance™ creates better health, lifestyle, and beauty experiences for women of all backgrounds and ages. Lipstick IS a bond that brings women together. Like the pink ribbon for breast cancer or the red dress for heart disease, lipstick will become an American icon of wellness for women in 2019 and beyond. The first public launch of the Lipstick Alliance will take place on Wednesday, May 8 in the Atrium of Parrish Medical Center in Titusville, Florida and celebrates the power of women to create healthier families everywhere in the United States.

Lipstick Alliance of US Hospitals

For an American hospital to be progressive in today's era of prevention medicine and population health management, it needs to create and sustain meaningful conversations about health and wellness with women who make upwards of 85% of all household healthcare decisions. Hospitals are choosing to join the Lipstick Alliance™ of U.S. hospitals to talk to women about what is important to them and how to better help meet their health and beauty goals.

Parrish Medical Center chose the Lipstick Alliance™ to extend our "Healing Families—Healing Communities® vision by which we are guided every day," explains George Mikitarian, President & CEO. "We are proud to be the exclusive hospital in Brevard County for Lipstick Alliance™. As the only health system to be nationally certified in integrated care, we look forward to collaborating with Lipstick Alliance™ to integrate a fresh approach for women and their health throughout our Parrish Healthcare system and community."

The Lipstick Alliance™ is a hospital's opportunity to become the leading health resource for all women, bringing them together digitally and with community events for inspiration and motivation. Dr. Hauschka Skin Care is the exclusive lipstick partner of the Lipstick Alliance™ of US Hospitals 2019 program.

"The Lipstick Alliance™ is unprecedented as a community health program that links women's wellness with beauty at U.S. hospitals," says Tanya Abreu, Executive Director of the Alliance. "We know that 81% of American women use lipstick daily so we want to use lipstick as an icon for women to take better care of themselves every single day! We want our slogan Good health. Apply daily! to be a rally cry for better women's health."

The Lipstick Alliance™ is also set to launch this month at The Bellevue Hospital in Ohio, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Minnesota, and at other non-competing hospitals in Florida.

ABOUT WOMENCERTIFIED INC.

The Lipstick Alliance™ is a community engagement program powered by WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award®, a trusted referral source, empowering women to make smart healthcare choices by identifying the country's best healthcare institutions. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.

ABOUT DR. HAUSCHKA SKIN CARE® 2019 NATIONAL LIPSTICK PARTNER FOR THE HEALTH OF WOMEN

Inspired by a vision of cultivating a culture of care, Dr. Hauschka Skin Care develops 100% certified natural products that enliven skin to a state of balance using ingredients that are sustainably grown and sourced. Whether in their own garden or biodynamic farm to international fair-trade initiatives around the world, every ingredient is sustainably sourced while giving back to the earth and communities that farm the land. This commitment to empowering natural beauty and supporting communities in need makes Dr. Hauschka a perfect partner with the Lipstick Alliance. http://www.drhauschka.com/

