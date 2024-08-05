National Law Firm McCune Law Group Retained in Tragic Death of Chino High School Student

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- – a nationally recognized law firm specializing in , , and – has been retained by the family of Jason Phan, a 14-year-old incoming freshman at Chino High School, who tragically passed away following an incident at a school football team swim party. The family is seeking answers and accountability for the circumstances surrounding Jason's untimely death.

On Friday, June 28th, Jason Phan attended a football team swim party at the Aquatics Center pool at Chino High School. The incident occurred during the last day of summer football camp when Jason, along with other students, was in the deep end of the pool. According to media reports, a student noticed Jason at the bottom of the pool and immediately summoned help.

At 2:31 pm, a call was made to 911 reporting that a teenager had drowned and was not breathing. Upon arrival, emergency responders observed a coach administering CPR to Jason on the pool deck. An officer then took over the resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived. Despite 30 minutes of on-site emergency care, Jason was transported to the Children's Hospital in Orange County in critical condition, where he passed away early morning on Sunday, June 30th.

The school district has remained silent regarding the incident, prompting Jason's family to reach out to for assistance. The family's primary goal is to understand what happened that day and to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again. MLG is dedicated to uncovering the truth behind Jason's death and advocating for the Phan family. "It is crucial for us to find out what transpired that day to bring some measure of closure and justice to Jason's family," stated Cory. "We are committed to holding those responsible accountable and to ensuring the safety of all students in similar environments."

MLG encourages anyone with information about the incident to come forward. MLG is steadfast in their mission to protect the rights of individuals and families affected by such tragedies.

For comments or inquiries regarding this case, please contact McCune Law Group's Public Relations department at [email protected]

