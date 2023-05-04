National Law Journal Names Charla Aldous, Brent Walker to its Plaintiffs' Attorneys Trailblazers List

Latest recognition for attorneys at Dallas' Aldous\Walker LLP

DALLAS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Law Journal has named Dallas trial lawyers Charla Aldous and Brent Walker to its Plaintiffs' Attorneys Trailblazers list for 2023. This is the second time the power duo has been selected for this honor.

The Trailblazers series is a special supplement developed by The National Law Journal. Each year, the plaintiff version of the list recognizes a small number of top-rated trial attorneys nationwide who have excelled in their work representing plaintiffs in complex claims. Attorneys included in the final list of Trailblazers are selected for their indelible impact on the advancement of their practice and the respect they have earned from their peers.

Ms. Aldous' profile in the NLJ Trailblazers insert is available here.

Her expertise in handling complex personal injury litigation includes the 2022 representation of nine men who brought claims of sexual assault against the Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas. Despite the obstacles, including claims that were decades old, Ms. Aldous and fellow Trailblazers honoree Brent Walker were able to fashion a settlement that brought about change at the school and at the Jesuit order. The settlement also provided the men with significant monetary compensation and, more importantly, an apology.

Mr. Walker's NLJ Trailblazers profile is available here.

In one of Mr. Walker's cases, he and fellow Trailblazer Ms. Aldous represented Nina Pham, a nurse who contracted Ebola while caring for a patient in 2014. Despite surviving the disease, Ms. Pham was left with an uncertain medical future and unable to return to work. Though other attorneys passed on the chance to represent her, Mr. Walker filed suit on Ms. Pham's behalf and achieved a favorable settlement.

Most recently, Ms. Aldous and Mr. Walker prevailed on behalf of client Carlos Rojas, who was left in a vegetative state following surgery for a broken leg. In that case, a Dallas County jury awarded $21 million.

The Aldous\Walker LLP law firm represents clients in civil litigation and specializes in high-profile, high-stakes cases. Learn more about the firm at http://www.aldouslaw.com .

