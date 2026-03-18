National Law Journal Readers Rank TransPerfect Legal No. 1 in Six Categories

Hall of Fame Honors Recognize Sustained Excellence Across eDiscovery and Litigation Support

Key Takeaways

National Law Journal readers ranked TransPerfect Legal No. 1 in six categories in the "Best of 2026 Reader Rankings."

readers ranked TransPerfect Legal No. 1 in six categories in the "Best of 2026 Reader Rankings." Six categories earned Hall of Fame designation for sustained top-three placement.

Rankings are determined by attorneys and legal professionals across eDiscovery and litigation support.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal, the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services, today announced it has been recognized in the National Law Journal's (NLJ) "Best of 2026 Reader Rankings" with top-three placement in eight categories, including six Hall of Fame honors.

The NLJ "Best of" rankings are determined by attorneys and legal professionals who rely on these services in their day-to-day work. Hall of Fame status is awarded to providers that have earned top-three recognition in at least three of the previous four years.

Readers voted TransPerfect Legal No. 1 in the following categories, each earning Hall of Fame recognition:

Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider

Best Technology Assisted Review (TAR) eDiscovery Solution

Best Managed Document Review Services

Best Managed eDiscovery & Litigation Support Service Provider

Best Information/Document Management Provider

Best Forensic Experts

TransPerfect Legal also earned third-place recognition for Best Legal Artificial Intelligence (AI) Provider and Best Legal/Litigation Support Staffing Agency.

The National Law Journal was founded in 1978 and is under the umbrella of ALM Media. The publication's "Best of" awards feature companies that stand out in the US legal industry and provide the legal community with a peer-verified resource to help identify leading technologies, products, and service providers. TransPerfect Legal has been honored multiple times across several categories and regions.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "We're honored to be recognized again by the National Law Journal. This reflects our team's commitment to delivering the best technology and services to our clients."

The 2026 "Best of" winners were published by the National Law Journal on March 17.

For more company news and announcements, please visit the TransPerfect News & Press Center at www.transperfect.com/about/news-and-press.

About TransPerfect Legal

TransPerfect Legal is the global leader in legal technology, AI, and advisory services for Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firms as well as corporate legal departments. With offices in more than 150 cities worldwide, solutions include forensic technology and consulting, eDiscovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery, all offered alongside the Reef Technology ecosystem, TransPerfect Legal's suite of proprietary applications that address the needs of legal and regulatory practitioners around the world. For more information, please visit www.transperfectlegal.com .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect