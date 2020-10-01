National Leader Bridges Health Services Merges With LA and Vegas Home Health and Hospices, Announces COVID-19 Management Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridges Health Services is pleased to announce the merger and acquisition of Bridges Health Services and Las Vegas-based home health and hospice companies Gentlecare Home Health and Renaissance Hospice and Los Angeles-based home health and hospice companies Supreme Healthcare Inc. and Supreme Hospice Inc. All companies are Medicare-certified and provide community-based services with similar missions, cultures and visions for transforming healthcare, building on their shared commitment and distinct expertise.

Bridges Health Services is a nationwide company that has been in business for over a decade providing highly skilled home health services and hospice care. The rapidly changing healthcare environment requires tremendous and innovative solutions to the delivery of care to our most vulnerable senior population. The merger has successfully integrated a quality delivery system of community-based healthcare within an AI platform, a process that is considered revolutionary in the industry.

Adding to the innovative and cutting-edge solutions, Bridges Health Services has also partnered with a crisis management team, a healthcare services-based company that offers unique solutions to combat crises such as COVID-19. Utilizing this partnership, Bridges Health Services offers support to home health and hospice patients, hospitals and Assisted Living and Independent Living Facilities to help them manage COVID-19 challenges safely and effectively.

"The traditional approach of our healthcare delivery system focuses on treatment rather than prevention. At Bridges Health Services, we pride ourselves on integrating promotive, preventative, curative and palliative health solutions with the use of revolutionary AI technology and our highly skilled healthcare professionals. This merger has brought together companies with the same values of honesty, integrity and innovation. We focus on honoring patients' wishes while offering patients choices," says founder and nurse Carolyn Romero.

Bridges Health Services

Bridges Health Services offers highly skilled home health and hospice services in the comfort of a patient's home, or wherever they call home.

