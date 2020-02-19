National leader LifeSolutionz launches "Provider Solutionz"

In a recent survey , Dave Hesselink, Principal, Sullivan Cotter stated, "With growing concerns regarding provider supply and demand, organizations are evolving their compensation programs to align with an increasingly competitive talent market. With a looming physician shortage placing pressure on organizational recruitment and retention strategies, this demand continues to push physician compensation upwards without being supported by corresponding gains in productivity or reimbursement – resulting in higher levels of organizational investment per physician."

Built from the original LifeSolutionz platform, "Provider Solutionz" will align the needs and wants of both providers and healthcare executive leadership. Utilizing this innovative approach to compensation, providers will see an increase in net after-tax income while employers enjoy reduced compensation expense and a differentiator for provider recruiting.

Daren Relph, President, Wayne County Hospital, is an early adopter of the LifeSolutionz structure. "We have utilized the LifeSolutionz structure with great success to improve provider recruiting, reduce compensation expense, improve our balance sheet , and deliver a very meaningful and appreciated opportunity for our providers," said Relph. "The LifeSolutionz team has not only demonstrated great innovation with the creation of their unique program, but their personalized and concierge level service has been remarkable," continued Relph.

Organizations can enjoy a competitive edge in recruiting and retention as they provide the advantages of Provider Solutionz. In short, healthcare organizations receive a cost-neutral opportunity while delivering the providers what they want: Keeping more of what they earn !

To learn more about Provider Solutionz, we invite you to schedule a 30 minute online presentation. To schedule your no obligation, informative session, contact David Clingo at david@lifesolutionz.org or by calling 760 580-2366.

About LifeSolutionz

LifeSolutionz partners with healthcare organizations to tailor innovative financial solutions to complex executive and provider recruiting, retention, and engagement challenges. With endorsements from a number of state hospital associations, LifeSolutionz is recognized nationally as an innovator that helps bridge the divide between the financial needs of providers and the ever growing financial constraints of healthcare organizations.

Contact: David Clingo

LifeSolutionz

david@lifesolutionz.org

760 580-2366

SOURCE LifeSolutionz

