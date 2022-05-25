National Leaders and Latina Celebrities to Gather at the 2022 Women Entrepreneurs Empowerment Summit in NYC to Succeed!

SBA Assistant Administrator, Office of Women's Business Ownership, Natalie Madeira Cofield has been confirmed as Keynote Speaker and will receive the 2022 Small Business Champion Award

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The SBA Assistant Administrator, Office of Women's Business Ownership, Natalie Madeira Cofield has been confirmed as Keynote Speaker for the in-person event, Latinas in Business 2022 Women Entrepreneur Empowerment Summit (WEES), a unique conference that year after year gathers successful Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs in the region to Learn. Connect. Succeed!

The summit takes place on June 24, 2022, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm at the co-host Berkeley College's Mid-Manhattan Campus. Registration is now open at https://2022wees.eventbrite.com/ .

The 2022 theme, "SUCCEED! How Women Entrepreneurs Make It in America" alludes to the struggle that minority women entrepreneurs and female founders face to start and expand their businesses in an environment of discrimination and barriers to opportunities.

From 11:30 am to 2:30 pm ET, the event includes inspiring a keynote speaker, panel speakers of who's who in each area of development, along with a Lunch Reception and their signature peer-to-peer networking session that will help women entrepreneurs elevate themselves and their businesses.

"We selected 3 areas in which most women entrepreneurs continue to struggle to achieve their own goals: Personal Power, as they have to confront the demands of home-schooling young children, caring for their parents, and running their business; Financial Wellness, struggling with funding and business barriers; and Business Innovation, all the new requirements and adaptation that the post-pandemic world is demanding from their businesses," Susana G Baumann, President and CEO, explained.

From 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm ET, 14 successful Latinas will be awarded for excelling at growing their businesses or building their communities during the Leaders of the Month Awards Ceremony. Relax and enjoy in a camaraderie environment with peer-to-peer networking and a fantastic open bar Mixology Reception with our Stand-up Comedian Celebrity Speaker GINA BRILLON.

Join us for this must-attend event where Latinas in Business Inc. will help you gain tools, insights, and resources while connecting with other like-minded women, that will propel you and your business forward to SUCCEED!

About Latinas in Business Inc

Latinas in Business Inc. is a national non-profit 501(c)(3) membership organization that advocates for the economic empowerment of Latinas and other minority women entrepreneurs. Based in New Jersey, it provides branding, marketing, advertising, and editorial services through a quality digital platform, digital marketing content, social media campaigns, and educational and promotional events. Latinas in Business Inc. provides the space for over 1,800 Latina and other minority women-owned small business members to gain national exposure and marketing opportunities for the products and services they offer.

For media inquiries: Ashley Hayes, [email protected] or 848-238-6090

