National Leaders Collaborate on COVID-19 Lessons for Healthcare Value Analysis Teams

"While a devastating experience, the COVID-19 pandemic offers critical lessons for supply chain and value analysis professionals," says Andrew Furman, MD, MMM, FACEP, Executive Director, Clinical Excellence at ECRI. "Among them is the critical role that physicians play in the value analysis process, especially in assessing clinical evidence, to ensure patient safety and outcomes."

The joint white paper outlines important COVID-19 lessons that will help healthcare value analysis and supply chains think differently to prepare and mitigate future risks.

Recognize opportunities for improvement. Donated supplies, product discontinuations, and disruptions with traditional suppliers created vulnerabilities during the pandemic. ECRI and AHVAP recommend that healthcare organizations, manufacturers, suppliers, Group Purchasing Organizations, and distributors work closely together to ensure that the right supplies are available to meet patient needs. Rapid changes require staff education to avoid potential safety errors.

Improve processes by evaluating vulnerabilities. The disruption to longstanding relationships between providers and traditional suppliers forced providers to source from nontraditional suppliers. Providers quickly learned that nontraditional suppliers, especially international suppliers, needed thorough, rapid, and repeated vetting. ECRI, AHVAP, and the Association for Health Care Resource & Materials Management (AHRMM) established a list of prequalifying questions for selecting non-traditional suppliers. Among their recommendations are tracking country of origin, reevaluating inventory models, and re-evaluating partnerships and collaborations.

Access clinical evidence on emerging technologies and therapies. Involve physicians in the decision-making process to achieve positive patient and health system outcomes, and prevent diversion of critical resources when supplies, finances, and staff are strained. ECRI and AHVAP advise pulling in physicians and c-suite leadership, especially when selecting new technology.

"Through closer integration, physician engagement, and a stronger reliance on evidence-based strategies, we see many new opportunities to reduce risk, cut costs, and improve care for all patients," says AHVAP President, Susan Toomey, BSHA, CVAHP, CMRP, Sr. Value Analysis Coordinator, Lehigh Valley Health Network.

About ECRI

ECRI is an independent, nonprofit organization improving the safety, quality, and cost-effectiveness of care across all healthcare settings. With a focus on patient safety, evidence-based medicine, and health technology decision solutions, ECRI is respected and trusted by healthcare leaders and agencies worldwide. Over the past fifty years, ECRI has built its reputation on integrity and disciplined rigor, with an unwavering commitment to independence and strict conflict-of-interest rules. ECRI is the only organization worldwide to conduct independent medical device evaluations, with labs located in North America and Asia Pacific. ECRI is designated an Evidence-based Practice Center by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. ECRI and the Institute for Safe Medication Practices PSO is a federally certified Patient Safety Organization as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Institute for Safe Medication Practices (ISMP) formally became an ECRI Affiliate in 2020. Visit www.ecri.org and follow @ECRI_Org.

About AHVAP

The Association of Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is an organization of nurses and clinical professionals whose expertise bridges the gap between clinical staff and the supply chain process. Using evidence-based data, professional experience, and an understanding of the cost/quality continuum, these professional Value Analysis facilitators guide the clinical staff in the product selection process and assist with the resolution of quality concerns. Many AHVAP members coordinate their hospital Technology Assessment committees which engage physicians in the approval of emerging medical technologies that impact the cost of healthcare. Visit www.ahvap.org and follow @AHVAPOrg.

