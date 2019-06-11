National Leaders Gather Today for Peterson Foundation's 2019 Fiscal Summit: 'Building America's Future'

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading policy voices will gather today at the Newseum for the Peter G. Peterson Foundation's 2019 Fiscal Summit: Building America's Future. Amid heated debates over national priorities, one thing is certain: building America's future will require significant resources. Leaders and experts at the 10th annual summit will explore the connection between fiscal sustainability and America's ability to meet its most critical challenges.

"Our nation's future is at stake, and we owe it to coming generations to build a stronger, smarter and more responsible foundation for America," said Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation. "Concerns about our nation's most pressing challenges are rising, while our ability to address them is falling. Our high and rising debt and the rapidly growing interest costs that go with it are a threat to all important priorities. Today's Fiscal Summit will explore how managing the debt will help put America on a path for prosperity, leadership and growth."

Today's Fiscal Summit agenda includes:

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-KY)

"Rising Debt in a Growing Economy: Perspectives on America's Fiscal and Economic Dynamic," a panel featuring Olivier Blanchard , Kent Smetters and Beth Ann Bovino

, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)

"From One Generation to the Next: Our Fiscal and Economic Legacy," a panel featuring Lanhee J. Chen , William Gale , former U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) and James Poterba

"Building the Future for a Changing Nation," a panel featuring William H. Frey , Heather Hahn , Philip N. Jefferson and former U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings

, , and Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney

New Congressional Budget Office Director Phillip Swagel

Solutions Initiative 2019, unveiling and debating new fiscal sustainability plans created by seven think tanks from across the political and ideological spectrum.

Visit www.fiscalsummit.org for more information.

Also today, the Peterson Foundation released the results of a new survey, conducted by Global Strategy Group and North Star Opinion Research, showing that Americans across party lines agree that managing the national debt will help our nation address its most pressing challenges. Wide majorities of Americans agree that managing the debt will:

Lead to a better future for the next generation (92%)

Make the economy more stable (86%)

Increase the ability to invest in infrastructure (81%) and education (79%)

Strengthen national security (76%)

Help improve healthcare (72%)

About the Peter G. Peterson Foundation

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that is dedicated to increasing public awareness of the nature and urgency of key fiscal challenges threatening America's future, and to accelerating action on them. To address these challenges successfully, we work to bring Americans together to find and implement sensible, long-term solutions that transcend age, party lines and ideological divides in order to achieve real results. To learn more, please visit www.pgpf.org.

