National Leaders to Convene for Peterson Foundation's 2019 Fiscal Summit: 'Building America's Future'

NEW YORK, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peter G. Peterson Foundation today announced the participants of its 10th annual Fiscal Summit to be held at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on June 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amid a renewed debate over national priorities, one thing is certain: building America's future will require significant resources. Fiscal sustainability is critical to meeting the nation's challenges over the long term, and represents the foundation to address the needs and ambitions of society.

The Foundation's 2019 Fiscal Summit: Building America's Future will convene leaders, experts and policymakers to discuss how managing high and rising national debt can help address pressing priorities and provide future generations with greater opportunities and quality of life.

2019 Summit participants include:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi , U.S. House of Representatives

, U.S. House of Representatives Mick Mulvaney , Acting White House Chief of Staff

, Acting White House Chief of Staff Representative John Yarmuth (D-KY, District 3), Chairman of the Committee on the Budget

(D-KY, District 3), Chairman of the Committee on the Budget Representative Kevin Brady (R-TX, District 8), Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means

(R-TX, District 8), Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means Former U.S. Secretary of Education Margaret Spellings

Former Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND)

(D-ND) Phillip Swagel , Director of the Congressional Budget Office

, Director of the Congressional Budget Office Olivier Blanchard , C. Fred Bergsten Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics

, C. Fred Bergsten Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics Beth Ann Bovino , Chief U.S. Economist and Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings

, Chief U.S. Economist and Managing Director, S&P Global Ratings Lanhee J. Chen, David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow, Hoover Institution

William H. Frey , Senior Fellow of the Metropolitan Program, The Brookings Institution

, Senior Fellow of the Metropolitan Program, The Brookings Institution William G. Gale , Arjay and Frances Fearing Miller Chair in Federal Economic Policy, The Brookings Institution

, Arjay and Frances Fearing Miller Chair in Federal Economic Policy, The Brookings Institution Heather Hahn , Senior Fellow, The Urban Institute

, Senior Fellow, The Urban Institute Philip N. Jefferson , Centennial Professor of Economics, Swarthmore College

, Centennial Professor of Economics, James Poterba , President and Chief Executive Officer, National Bureau of Economic Research

, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Bureau of Economic Research Kent Smetters , Boettner Chair Professor, University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School

About the Peter G. Peterson Foundation

The Peter G. Peterson Foundation is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that is dedicated to increasing public awareness of the nature and urgency of key fiscal challenges threatening America's future, and to accelerating action on them. To address these challenges successfully, we work to bring Americans together to find and implement sensible, long-term solutions that transcend age, party lines and ideological divides in order to achieve real results. To learn more, please visit www.pgpf.org.

SOURCE Peter G. Peterson Foundation

Related Links

www.pgpf.org

