National League of Cities, America's Newspapers launch "Sign ON 250"

Year-long Initiative Unites Americans to Renew Commitment to Ideals of the Declaration of Independence

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To unite millions of Americans in a year-long celebration of the nation's founding principles, The National League of Cities (NLC) and America's Newspapers (AN) -- two of the country's most respected organizations – today launched Sign ON 250. It is an ambitious and engaging initiative that empowers Americans of all ages to 'sign on' to a digital version of the Declaration of Independence.

As the country marches into its 250th year, the initiative invites active participation by all Americans -- in classrooms, homes, workplaces, and military bases here and around the world -- to rededicate to the ideals and principles that were central to America's founding: freedom, independence, equality and "…life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Individuals can join the campaign by visiting signon250.org.

"History has served us with a special opportunity -- 250 years in the making -- to endorse, embrace, and enthusiastically add our own names and signatures to the Declaration of Independence," said NLC President Kevin Kramer, councilmember, Louisville, Ky. "This inspiring initiative can bring us all together, despite any differences, in a prolonged and positive period of united patriotism about our nation's shared values."

NLC and America's Newspapers are partnering with the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida and the James Madison Institute, a nationally respected think tank.

Kicking off June 30, the campaign will culminate on July 4, 2027.

"Two hundred and fifty years ago, newspapers introduced the Declaration to freedom-loving colonists who lit the flames of liberty," said Dean Ridings, CEO of America's Newspapers. "For the next year, we will present it again — only now, to the citizens of the mightiest nation on the planet. The world has changed, and change will continue, but the principles of the Declaration are timeless."

Dr. Teresa Cornacchione, Civic Engagement Coordinator for the Bob Graham Center for Public Service, reflected on the words of the late former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham: "…democracy is not a spectator sport."

"At the Graham Center, we believe democracy is strengthened when people move beyond observing to actively participating in civic life," said Cornacchione. "Through experiential learning and public engagement, we prepare students to become informed, engaged leaders who make a difference in their communities. Sign ON 250 is a simple but meaningful way for individuals to affirm their commitment to our nation's founding."

The James Madison Institute's CEO Dr. Bob McClure explained why Sign ON in this modern act of patriotism is meaningful.

"James Madison spent his life urging that self-governance requires active interest and involvement of the governed. He understood that the Declaration was just the launch of this grand experiment and that its success or failure would rest on those entrusted with its future," said McClure. "The principles in that document remain relevant and it matters that we say so — out loud, on the record, with our names attached."

Philadelphia's historic Independence Hall is where the Founders signed the Declaration in 1776. John Brenner, executive director of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, offered some relevant perspective .

"All of us should remember that by the simple act of signing this document, these people were committing treason – at great risk to themselves and their families -- against the most powerful nation on Earth at that time," said Brenner. "The stakes for signing onto this initiative aren't nearly that high. But in another sense, it's perhaps more important now — as the world's leading democracy — for America to recommit to the ideals in the Declaration."

Patriotic corporate sponsors are expected to join the initiative soon.

Award-winning country music star Billy Dean has composed and recorded a special "Sign ON 250" ballad in support of the initiative and donated his work to help boost public participation in the campaign and help unify Americans around the Declaration of Independence's cherished promises. Listen to the tune.

About the National League of Cities

The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of America's cities, towns and villages, representing more than 200 million people. NLC works to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions.

About America's Newspapers

America's Newspapers is the champion for newspapers and a voice for the newspaper industry. Unified in our mission, firm in our values , we are committed to champion newspapers and all they bring to the communities they serve.

About the Bob Graham Center for Public Service

Founded in 2006 by former U.S. Senator and Florida Governor Bob Graham, the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida prepares students for lives of civic engagement, public leadership, and public service. To learn more visit: https://bobgrahamcenter.ufl.edu/.

About the James Madison Institute

Our mission is to advance the principles that represent the north star of what has made this country the greatest prosperity engine in the history of mankind – free markets, limited government, and economic liberty.

National Survey Reflects Broad Support for Declaration of Independence's Principles & Deep Interest by Americans to Symbolically "Sign ON" to it today

The initiative runs through July 4, 2027, the close of America's full 250th anniversary year, with special activations tied to civic holidays and national milestones throughout.

In a survey of 1,500 American adults conducted by Sachs Media June 12-14, respondents were read the core ideas of the Declaration and asked how important these principles feel to them personally. More than 9 in 10 (92%) called them important, with 2 in 3 saying very important. That nearly unanimous number was a unified sentiment across the fault lines that often divide us today. Democrats came in at 93%, independents at 86%, Republicans at 98%. City, suburb, and small town landed within 2 points of one another. Men and women, young and old – all in relative agreement.

Asked which specific ideas mattered, 4 in 5 pointed to the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and nearly as many to the proposition that all people are created equal. Consent of the governed and the right to alter a failing government followed close behind. Republicans and Democrats look remarkably alike on each of these, with only somewhat greater apathy among nonpartisans. The Declaration, for its roots 250 years ago, clearly still articulates values that Americans widely value and still hold dear.

The survey showed that Americans' appetite for signing the Declaration is widespread: More than 3 in 4 (76%) said they'd gladly add their name to the Declaration as a stamp of approval for the values it embodies. Another 7 in 10 said they would encourage friends, family, and neighbors to add their names, too.

Why do Americans want to "Sign ON?" Patriotism led the list (37%), trailed closely by unity and cohesion -- the sense that despite our differences, Americans still share core values (34%), and the pull of a historic moment – a once-in-250-year milestone (34%). Heritage, personal legacy, belonging, renewal, and civic duty filled out the rest, each within a few points of the next.

Sign ON 250 builds a rare platform to help our people rise above the divides of this often-troubled

time — by uniting cities, communities, states, and the nation in proud, shared patriotism. Two-and-a-

half centuries after 56 Americans pledged their lives to the cause of liberty, Sign ON 250 reminds our

nation that people from different backgrounds, different walks of life, and different points of view

once came together under a single cause — and gave birth to the idea of America. Now, we can all do

that again.

SOURCE Sign ON 250