National League of Cities Announces 2020 Leadership and Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino has been elected president of the National League of Cities, the nation's largest membership and advocacy organization for local elected officials, at the 2019 City Summit in San Antonio. Buscaino will serve a one-year term focused on innovation, homelessness, and collaborative partnerships with federal leaders.

"I am very proud to lead an organization that is inclusive and represents all Americans. National League of Cities brings us together so that we can work together and lead together," said National League of Cities President Joe Buscaino, councilmember from Los Angeles. "In 2020, I will lead with urgency on the issue of homelessness. I will lead with urgency as we strengthen the federal-local partnership. And, I will lead with urgency and support the efforts of NLC members to build innovation-driven economies in their communities."

Buscaino has represented the 15th District of Los Angeles since 2012. He currently chairs the Public Works and Gang Reduction Committees. He was also appointed chair of the newly formed Trade, Travel and Tourism Committee. Prior to his election to the Los Angeles City Council, Buscaino served 15 years as a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department. During his time as an officer, he created the LAPD's first Teen Community Police Advisory Board, an organization that works with teens to problem solve and break the barriers between police and teenagers. In 2011, this program was adopted on a city-wide level.

National League of Cities Officers (nominated for one-year term)

President: Joe Buscaino, Councilmember, Los Angeles, California

First Vice President: Kathy Maness, Councilmember, Lexington, South Carolina

Second Vice President: Vince Williams, Mayor, Union City, Georgia

New 2020 NLC Board of Directors (nominated for a two-year term)

Denise Adams, Councilmember, City of Winston-Salem, NC

Cyndy Andrus, Mayor, City of Bozeman, MT

Robin Arredondo-Savage, Councilmember, City of Tempe, AZ

Valerie Cooper, Council Member, Borough of Norristown, PA

Mary Dennis, Mayor, City of Live Oak, TX

Tameika Issac Devine, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Columbia, SC

Tiffany Gibson-Pitts, Councilmember, City of Opelika, AL

John Goodhouse, Council President, City of Tigard, OR

Derek Green, Councilmember, City of Philadelphia, PA

Heather Hall, Councilmember, City of Kansas City, MO

Shannon Hardin, Council President, City of Columbus, OH

Don Hardy, Mayor, City of Kinston, NC

Brent Jaramillo, Councilor, Village of Questa, NM

Rusty Johnson, Mayor, City of Ocoee, FL

Carlie Jones, Councilmember, City of Forest Hill, TX

Leo Longworth, Mayor, City of Bartow, FL

David Luna, Councilmember, City of Mesa, AZ

Adam McGough, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem, City of Dallas, TX

Richard Montgomery, Mayor Pro Tem, City of Manhattan Beach, CA

Tara Mosley Samples, Councilmember, City of Akron, OH

Salvatore Panto, Mayor, City of Easton, PA

Stephanie Piko, Mayor, City of Centennial, CO

Gary Resnick, Commissioner, City of Wilton Manors, FL

Andy Ryder, Mayor, City of Lacey, WA

Laurie-Anne Sayles, Councilmember, Gaithersburg, MD

Jake Spano, Mayor, City of St. Louis Park, MN

Victoria Woodards, Mayor, City of Tacoma, WA

State Municipal League Executive Directors

Geoffrey C. Beckwith, Massachusetts Municipal Association

Carolyn Coleman, League of California Cities

Cameron Diehl, Utah League of Cities and Towns

Richard J. Schuettler, Pennsylvania Municipal League

Federal Advocacy Chairs

Chris Brown, Controller, Houston, Texas, Finance, Administration and Intergovernmental Relations

TJ Cawley, Mayor, Morrisville, North Carolina, Energy, Environment and Natural Resources

Dan Fowler, Councilmember, Kansas City, Missouri, Transportation and Infrastructure Services

Lindsey Horvath, Mayor Pro Tem, West Hollywood, California, Human Development

Corina Lopez, Vice Mayor, San Leandro, California, Information Technology and Communications

Monica Rodriguez, Councilmember, Los Angeles, California, Public Safety and Crime Prevention

Kevin Thompson, Councilmember, Mesa, Arizona, Community and Economic Development

The National League of Cities (NLC) is dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. NLC is a resource and advocate for 19,000 cities, towns and villages, representing more than 218 million Americans. www.nlc.org

SOURCE National League of Cities

Related Links

https://www.nlc.org

