National League of Poker Continues Growth With Record Revenue and Increased Presence at WSOP

Last month at the WSOP, Cafrino CEO Michael Murphy reported that player activity was up and subscription revenue continued to climb every month. Murphy revealed that the company has seen an 83% increase in subscription revenue, a figure that impressed the company's board.

Cafrino Chairman Haig Kayserian explained: "When we started Cafrino, subscription was always a model we wanted to test to protect against any volatility in our prime revenue source, the advertising market."

"The efforts of Mike [Murphy] and his team have fueled this growth in traction, and we couldn't be more delighted with the results of what is still a largely play-at-home, non-mobile product," he added.

Murphy additionally announced plans to leverage Cafrino's increase in performance and invest its profits into developing its iOS product.

"We know that mobile is no longer the future, it is the present," he said. "Now that we are comfortable with our product since acquiring a leading poker website and merging it with another one, we are working on an accelerated plan to launch NLOP for iPhones and iPads before working on a version for Android devices."

In another move that showed off the company's growing reputation, through its "Main Event Mania" series of online play, Cafrino sent six winning NLOP.com players to the 2019 World Series of Poker event in Las Vegas, two of whom participated in the prestigious Main Event.

"The World Series of Poker has become the pinnacle of poker play and we are excited to provide our players a path to the world's most famous table," said John Buckman, Cafrino's Director of Strategic Partnerships.

"We are all poker players here, so we know how special it is to be able to claim a seat at the Main Event. We have made it a key focus to keep bringing our players to the WSOP each year."

About National League of Poker ("NLOP")

Launched in 2006, NLOP has become recognized as the leading destination site for prized-based, free-to-play, legal online poker. NLOP enables players to win cash and prizes hourly, daily and weekly with no financial risk — players never lose money! Players at NLOP enjoy a unique social gaming experience. NLOP has over 1.3 million registered users and has awarded over $5 Million in Cash & Prizes to date. http://www.NLOP.com .

Cafrino, itself formerly an online poker brand, is NLOP's parent company since acquiring it in 2017, and solves the key problems advertisers and social online gamers are facing with engaging games built to deliver a non-obtrusive advertisement experience, maximising user time and revenue.

