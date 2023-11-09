National "Learn-and-Earn" Nonprofit Awarded Salesforce Foundation Grant to Boost Student Employability, Cut College Costs

With backing from the Salesforce Foundation, Education at Work expands virtual student employment program; sets plans for a new work-based learning hub at Salesforce Tower in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Education at Work , a national nonprofit that connects top employers with college students nationwide, today announced a new $500,000 grant from the Salesforce Foundation that will fund the development of a hybrid student "learn and earn" program that will help students throughout the United States earn money to pay for college, gain new skills, and access part-time employment opportunities with Fortune 500 companies. The grant will also fund a new brick-and-mortar hub in Indianapolis that will enable Education at Work to serve an additional 200 area students by 2025, connecting them with work-based learning opportunities with major companies.

"Empowering our students to become the workforce of tomorrow isn't just about imparting knowledge – it's also about increasing financial access to education and fostering opportunities for professional growth and connection," said Becky Ferguson, CEO of the Salesforce Foundation and SVP of Philanthropy at Salesforce. "The Salesforce Foundation is proud to support Education at Work as they work to expand these pathways for student success."

Education at Work connects college students to flexible, career-building jobs at major employers and Fortune 500 companies to gain valuable, real-world experience while earning up to $5,250 in tuition assistance annually to offset the cost of college. Once the Indianapolis hub is fully operational and serving 200 students, it will lead to $1.39 million in annual wages for students across the Indianapolis region, along with an additional $660,000 in tuition assistance.

Recruitment and hiring of local students will kick off during the final months of 2023 and the build out of the new Indianapolis hub will be completed by March 2024. Next spring, Education at Work will also announce the selection of its first Indianapolis-based corporate partner and additional details about colleges and universities that plan to participate.

In addition to the Indianapolis expansion, Education at Work will utilize funding from the Salesforce Foundation grant to design, build, and launch a technology platform that will enable companies to remotely hire and manage students anywhere in the country. The platform will make it possible for companies to tap the skill sets of tech-savvy students throughout the U.S. to support their internal business functions and operations, and give students nationwide access to part-time work opportunities on a flexible schedule.

"The traditional way that students earn money to pay for college is broken. We've found a way to flip the script by bringing employers to the table, helping to dramatically boost student earnings and significantly reduce financial barriers to college completion," said Jane Swift, president of Education at Work and former Governor of Massachusetts. "This generous grant will accelerate our impact and help more students access flexible work experiences and earn money to offset the total cost of college attendance—all while developing transferable skill sets that will help them succeed in the workplace long after graduation."

The nationwide expansion of the program builds on more than a decade of Education at Work's campus-based partnerships with public universities that include Arizona State University, Northern Kentucky University and the University of Utah.

Since its inception in 2012, Education at Work has awarded over $100 million in combined wages and tuition assistance to nearly 8,000 students nationwide. Seventy-five percent of the participating students identify as students of color and 50% are first generation college graduates. On average, graduates finished college with about $15,000 less student debt (60% less) in comparison to their institutional peers. Eighty-six percent of graduates are employed full-time within 90 days post-graduation in comparison to a national sample of college graduates (69%).

About Education at Work: Education at Work (EAW) is a non-for-profit, U.S.-based provider of staffing solutions, whose mission is to help high-achieving college students gain the career-ready skills and financial stability needed to succeed after graduation. Our diverse collegiate workforce is the only work-based learning solution that generates career outcomes for students, provides employers a skilled workforce to address an early talent need, and delivers higher ed institutions a sustainable affordability and student success model.

