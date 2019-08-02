National Legal Staff Support Observes 5th Year in a Vital Business

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As it enters its fifth year, National Legal Staff Support remains truer than ever to its increasingly vital mission of providing support to attorneys with multiple clients who are dealing with debt.

Consumer debt is a national crisis, with American households' aggregate credit card debt reaching $423.8 billion this year, up almost 5% over the previous year, according to an annual analysis by NerdWallet. And it's overwhelming the many consumer debt attorneys with multiple clients involved in lawsuits and other dealings with creditors, as they work to resolve their credit card, mortgage, auto loan, student loan and other debts.

That's where National Legal comes in: Working with attorneys across the country, its staff helps by providing regular communication with the attorneys' clients as well as follow-ups and filings – all things a paralegal can do in an administrative role.

"National Legal is a staffing company for attorneys in the consumer debt arena," explained company founder Greg Fishman, a fiscal expert with a long history in the debt assistance industry. "We deal with a lot of people who have been taken advantage of and are already nervous, so us talking with them twice a month eases the tension – and makes them happier clients for the attorneys we're serving."

In addition to helping with filings related to lawsuits and debt relief, "we at National Legal also have created a team of educated legal assistants who carry the message to people all over the country about 'true financial freedom,'" Fishman said.

Born to the cause, Fishman grew up in need and vowed to be a more fiscally responsible adult and parent. He started early – becoming a national director of sales for a chemical manufacturing company at age 19, climbing the corporate ladder to become vice president a year later and eventually owner of the company.

After selling the company eight years later, Fishman moved to Boca Raton, Florida, and became manager of a car dealership. It was there that he began to fully realize his gift for helping people resolve their debts. He went on to study financial analysis, earning his Series 7 license, and going into business for himself.

