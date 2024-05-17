National LGBTQ+ Center Destination Tomorrow Expands to Washington D.C., Inviting Community to Grand Opening Celebration

Destination Tomorrow brings its on-the-ground, community support to the nation's capital, aiming to fill resources gaps and advocate for visibility in the country's political epicenter

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LGBTQ+ organization Destination Tomorrow opens its third center in the heart of Washington, D.C., marking a significant expansion of its work to service and uplift the LGBTQ+ community nationwide. Known for its trauma-informed and holistic approach to providing healthcare, career readiness, housing and financial literacy services, the center is poised to fill crucial resource gaps in the country's capital, particularly for Trans and gender nonbinary/nonconforming (TGNC) individuals.

Located at 1701 Q Street, NW Washington D.C. 20009, the center invites all community members to join the team for a celebratory open house on Thursday, May 17th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET. All interested can RSVP on Eventbrite for a free night of fun, music and opportunities to learn more about Destination Tomorrow's services.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with community members, allies and organizations in D.C. that share our commitment to LGBTQ+ rights," said Sean Ebony Coleman, Destination Tomorrow's founder and CEO. "At our center's core, we prioritize providing comprehensive care and amplifying the voices of LGB and TGNC individuals. Operating in the country's political epicenter will allow us to more effectively advocate for policy reform and bridge the severe gaps in service equity. We are humbled to stand alongside fellow organizations that have long been at the forefront of driving political change toward greater inclusivity and equity."

With locations in New York, Atlanta and now D.C., Destination Tomorrow is excited to use its community-oriented approach to better advocate for TGNC individuals at grassroots and policy levels. Destination Tomorrow D.C. will offer a diverse array of programs tailored to meet the unique needs of the local community. From free HIV testing and sexual health education to LGBTQ+ mentorship programs and Pride community events, the center will serve as a vital hub for connection, support, and empowerment. As services expand in the coming months, Destination Tomorrow aims to deepen its relationship with the local D.C. queer community and identify ways to support their unique needs.

Since opening its first location in 2009, Destination Tomorrow has served more than 80,000 individuals in the Bronx and Atlanta, providing comprehensive care tailored to the diverse needs of the community. Each location has implemented successful programs designed to address pressing issues, including a local food pantry addressing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the "SWITCH" program offering housing to TGNC individuals who are former or current sex workers 25 or over and free testing during the MPV outbreak. The organization aims to continue to expand its reach to more individuals, bringing its unique brand of grassroots engagement, socially inclusive care, and political activism across the country.

For interest in attending the event or speaking with Sean about the expansion, please contact Cecilia Apodaca at 970-237-0440 or [email protected].

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Destination Tomorrow

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ organization with centers located in the South Bronx and Atlanta, serving the community through educational, financial, housing, health, and personal support programs. The grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social, and mental empowerment on a holistic level. As a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ center in the state of New York, Sean plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ individuals. Through Gilead Science's TRANScend Community Impact Fund, Sean is the only Black Trans grant maker in the country, providing crucial funding to Transgender and Gender Nonconforming-led grassroots organizations nationally. Sean is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ community.

