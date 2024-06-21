National LGBTQ+ Center Destination Tomorrow to Host Annual Da Bronx Pride Festival on June 22

The Black, Trans-led organization uplifts the New York LGBTQ+ community alongside partners TD Bank, SoBro, Montefiore Health Systems and more.

BRONX, N.Y., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Tomorrow , the national LGBTQ+ grassroots organization, and the center's "In Living Color" coalition will host its annual Da Bronx Pride Festival on Saturday, June 22, between 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. ET at Westchester Avenue between Brook Avenue and Bergen Avenue. This year's theme, "Unbought and Unbothered," underscores unity, individuality and solidarity while highlighting the diverse resources and programming offered by the organization.

This year's festival will be hosted by Dahlia Sin, seen on RuPaul's Drag Race, and social media sensation TheyHatedBoy-Edwin Reynoso. Open and free to the public, the event will offer an array of activities including games, food and a renowned parade. Attendees can also enjoy several performances by a lineup of LGBTQ+ icons, including Raydar Management Recording Artist Kanye The Love Child, dance music legends The Cover Girls, the winners of HBO Max's Legendary The House of Miyake-Mugler and more.

"We are excited to host this year's Da Bronx Pride Festival and welcome all New Yorkers to join us in celebrating Queer and Trans identities," said Sean Ebony Coleman, CEO and founder of Destination Tomorrow. "Amid a presidential election and a surge in legislation targeting our fundamental rights and freedoms, the festival stands as a vital sanctuary where LGBTQ+ individuals can find support and affirmation. It sends a powerful message to our broader community and policymakers that collective solidarity is imperative for safeguarding LGBTQ+ rights. As we strive for a fairer and more equitable society, LGBTQ+ folk, including our Transgender siblings, must be heard and represented in our nation's politics."

Amid heightened political challenges, Da Bronx Pride Festival aims to cultivate a safer space where all individuals can proudly express their identities. With 43 anti-Trans bills passed this year alone and uncertainty around the future of legislative rights for LGBTQ+ individuals, advocacy and genuine allyship are more important than ever. The event represents the organization's overall mission to enhance equitable access to resources and foster a sense of belonging for the LGBTQ+ community. It could not have been made possible without the help of sponsors TD BANK, SoBro, Lime, Montefiore Einstein, Amida Care, Callen Lorde, J.M. Szymanski, ViiV HealthCare, The Door, BronxNet and the YMCA. The center invites folks of all identities to come out to the Bronx to celebrate Pride and show solidarity during this pivotal election year.

Da Bronx Pride Festival is one of many events operated by Destination Tomorrow. For over a decade, the organization has supported over 80,000 community members through a range of educational, financial, housing, health and holistic programs. As the pioneering Black, Trans-led LGBTQ+ center in New York State, with locations in Atlanta and Washington D.C., the organization employs a trauma-informed, community-driven approach to advocate for Transgender and gender nonconforming individuals at grassroots and policy levels. Destination Tomorrow remains dedicated to tailoring its diverse programs to address the unique needs of this population, emphasizing economic, social and mental empowerment.

For media inquiries regarding Destination Tomorrow, please contact Cecilia at 970-237-0440 or [email protected].

About Sean Ebony Coleman and Destination Tomorrow

Sean Ebony Coleman is the founder and CEO of Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx, Atlanta and Washington D.C., serving the community through educational, financial, housing, health and personal support programs. The grassroots organization puts an emphasis on providing support to vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community that takes them off the path of requiring emergency care, focusing on economic, social and mental empowerment on a holistic level. As a nationally recognized leader in the Transgender community and the first African American of Transgender experience to operate an LGBTQ+ center in the state of New York, Sean plays a key role in advocating for policies that directly impact the lives of millions of LGBTQ individuals. Through Gilead Science's TRANScend Community Impact Fund, Sean is the only Black Trans grantmaker in the country, providing crucial funding to Transgender and Gender Nonconforming-led grassroots organizations nationally. Sean is also the founder and managing partner of Sean Ebony Coleman Consulting, where he has worked with companies including Unilever, Lululemon and Equinox on campaigns and DEI strategies to support the LGBTQ community.

Contact: Cecilia Apodaca

The TASC Group

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Destination Tomorrow