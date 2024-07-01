NATIONAL LIQUIDATORS PROMOTES THE AUCTION OF 130-FOOT WESTPORT LUXURY SUPERYACHT ON AUGUST 7

A rare opportunity to obtain this prestigious superyacht below market value

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Liquidators, the world's largest and most experienced marine liquidation company, is proud to promote the live auction of Summer of 69, a 130-foot Westport luxury motor yacht built in 2003.

The auction will be held by the United States Marshals Service at the U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse, 299 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, outside of the main lobby on the first floor of the U.S. Courthouse steps. Participants must attend the auction in person. Bids start at 1:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. A video and details about the yacht and the auction can be found at National Liquidators Website.

"This is an incredibly rare opportunity for a yacht of this size and status," said Frank Kups, managing director of National Liquidators. "We've had substantial interest in this auction, and I'm confident this auction will result in a successful sale."

Summer of 69 is a classic motor yacht that hosts up to 10 guests in five well-appointed staterooms, including an on-deck luxury master stateroom and four guest rooms. Accommodation also includes space for up to eight crew members. With a spacious salon, dining room, sky lounge and expansive decks, the yacht can reach a top speed of 24 knots and a comfortable cruising speed of 20 knots.

The vessel is fully outfitted with extensive interior upgrades. A complete interior refit was completed in 2021. The auction will be conducted by the United States Marshals Service, Southern District of Florida from Case No. 0:23-cv-61616-AHS, Century Bank v. M/V SUMMER 69, et al.

National Liquidators and National Yacht Sales have managed more than 40,000 marine vessel transactions since 1988. Inventories include bank repossessions, foreclosures, government-seized vessels and a vast inventory of brokerage boats. The company maintains a highly experienced staff in its four locations in Fort Lauderdale, Newport Beach, Cleveland and Annapolis. For more information visit yachtauctions.com.

