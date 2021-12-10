National Loans Weighs in on Spike in Complaints to ACCC Over Faulty Caravans

In the last five years, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has received a staggering 1300 complaints from unhappy customers about faulty caravans. The ACCC reports that common complaints include retailers selling new caravans that do not meet consumer guarantees and faults leading to disputes between manufacturers and retailers about who is responsible for the cost of repairs.



National Loans explains that earlier this month, the ACCC launched separate surveys for purchasers and retailers of new caravans, to understand 'possible consumer law issues' in the industry. The information gathered from these surveys is intended to inform the ACCC about 'possible enforcement action'.



The survey for purchasers is focused on the sales process and faults with caravans. If there were any issues, the survey sets out to discover if owners were able to resolve the issues under the warranty or consumer guarantees.



The retailer survey concentrates on disputes with customers regarding warranties and consumer guarantees and whether retailers have had any disputes with manufacturers.



As a leading provider of caravan finance, National Loans urges customers who have experienced any issues with their new caravans to contact the ACCC.



National Loans advises their customers to thoroughly research and conduct due diligence when purchasing a caravan, regardless of whether they are buying a new or used RV.



