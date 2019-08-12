National Locum Tenens Week is August 12 to 16

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Locum tenens is the name given to physicians, PAs, and NPs who work in temporary positions around the country. National Locum Tenens Week occurs the second full week in August each year. Led by the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO), the annual observance provides the staffing industry a forum to collectively recognize the vital role that locum tenens doctors, PAs, and NPs play in the delivery of medicine.

"My work life was in disarray until I found locum tenens. I am now my own boss and treating patients in underserved areas is my passion," says full-time locum tenens physician Ripal Patel, MD. "Working locums lets me travel, focus on patients and still have time for medical missions and teaching. It has been the best career choice I could have made."

More than 50,000 physicians (over 5% of all doctors) work locum tenens assignments annually, and 90% of US healthcare facilities use locum tenens physicians every year. Locum tenens often work in rural and other underserved areas where healthcare is desperately needed.

