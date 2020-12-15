National Logistics Company, Reliable Management Solutions, LLC, Welcomes New Name, New Brand

RENO, Nev., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 20 years, Reliable Management Solutions (RMS) has made great strides, gained national recognition, and created lasting relationships with an extensive list of clients, all while building a thriving team of team members across the country. RMS has built a long-standing reputation rooted in transparency, responsiveness, and consistency, while delivering enterprising solutions their clients can rely on to streamline their supply chain. RMS's leadership identified the need to develop an elevated brand to match the extensive and proficient company it has built.

Reliable Management Solutions recently went through a full rebrand, and the company's locations across the U.S. are thrilled to welcome its new name and branding as: Novo Logistics.

Having expanded their services from contract labor at the brand's inception to now operating dedicated warehouses, multi-client warehouses, contract labor, local transportation, and yard shuttle services, Novo is proud to have grown from a single service labor provider to a full service 3PL company. They have the team and experience necessary to keep progressing in partnership with their current and expanding list of clients in order to advance the growth and success they've already attained.

Ryan Peirce, CEO, shared, "As RMS continued to grow and reach new heights, we determined a new brand was necessary to reflect not only who we are now, but also the vision we see for ourselves in the future. With the launch of this new name and logo, we hope our current and future clients see the Novo Difference our team brings. Although our brand has changed, our top priority has not…we are here to ensure our service exceeds our client's expectations!"

For more information on the Novo Logistics rebrand, their expanding list of services, and striking new website, visit novo-usa.com.

