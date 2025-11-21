National Louis University President Announces Retirement

Board to Launch Search for 140-Year-Old Institution's Next President

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Nivine Megahed, Ph.D., has announced her plan to retire as president of National Louis University (NLU) at the end of the 2025-2026 academic year after more than 16 years of leading the institution.

"National Louis University is a remarkable place, rooted in innovation with a community that is strong, resilient, and committed to the success of its students and alumni," said President Megahed. "Serving as president of this landmark institution has been a great honor of my career, and I am incredibly proud of what our community has accomplished during my tenure."

A nationally-recognized innovator and transformation expert, Megahed was named as the 11th president of the 140-year-old institution in 2010, and has overseen a tenure marked with numerous achievements and institutional expansions. Highlights of her strategic leadership and vision include:

The acquisition of Kendall College and its positioning as the region's premiere culinary and hospitality management degree-granting school;

Development of the Undergraduate College for incoming freshmen, a model that was designed to assist first-time college students obtain undergraduate degrees in a variety of fields, and built on the belief that higher education should be affordable, supportive and professionally focused;

Launch of the School of Nursing which laid the foundation for more health services programs in the near future;

Creation of "Accelerate U," an innovative academic workforce pathway that meets the unique needs of today' students seeking job-skill credentialing and a path to a full-time, living-wage job immediately;

Formation of "Learn & Earn in 3," an accelerated three-year bachelor degree-granting program for working adults who can earn credit for working their full-time jobs;

The expansion of online programs; and

The establishment of the McCormick Institute for Early Childhood at National Louis University, a nationally recognized center of excellence focused on workforce learning, credentialing innovation, and applied research in the science of early childhood education.

A clinical psychologist by training, Megahed has held various executive level roles throughout her career. An expert in academic leadership and new program development, she has provided guidance and counsel to academic institution worldwide on matters including curriculum and university development, digital applications in higher education, the promotion of women in leadership and championing educational equity.

"This is a moment of both reflection and anticipation—honoring the remarkable legacy of President Megahed, while looking ahead with confidence to the next chapter in NLU's history," said Ian Ross, Chairman of the Board of Trustees.

At the conclusion of her administration, President Megahed will partner with NLU in the onboarding of its next leader to ensure a seamless transition for the institution, students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders.

About National Louis University: National Louis is a nonprofit, non-denominational university focused on preparing the diverse workforce of tomorrow and widening access to quality educational and career opportunities for all learners. NLU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees across a wide variety of fields, serving approximately 13,000 students annually at locations in Illinois and Florida, as well as online. Visit nl.edu for more info.

Contact: Lauri Sanders

Phone: (312) 261-3832

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NATIONAL-LOUIS UNIVERSITY