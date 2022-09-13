National Louis University Ranked Among Top 20 in the Nation by Washington Monthly for Innovative Approach to Higher Education

The Undergraduate College was Also Ranked Fourth Nationally for Social Mobility of Student Body and Second in the Midwest for "Best Bang for the Buck"

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For its commitments to diversity, inclusion and equity within transformative higher education, National Louis University was recognized as a top 20 school in Washington Monthly's 2022 National University Rankings. Washington Monthly, which ranks liberal arts colleges based on contribution to public good, recognized National Louis University at number 18 nationally, and went on to specify that the school was fourth in the nation for social mobility and second in the Midwest for "best bang for the buck." As a top 20 institution, National Louis joins a prestigious lineup of schools, including all eight Ivy Leagues.

Established in 2015 as the Pathways Program and formally founded in 2018, the university's Undergraduate College has already created systemic change throughout Chicago, providing thousands of students with affordable, effective higher education while creating a space to overcome barriers to access and success. Nationally, only one out of every 10 low-income, first-generation college students graduates on time, and in Chicago, only 20% of high school freshmen go on to earn a bachelor's degree.

"Higher education is not a privilege: it's an opportunity that should be accessible to people of all backgrounds, ages and socioeconomic statuses," said National Louis University President Nivine Megahed. "Since opening our Undergraduate College's doors, we have made it our mission to redefine how institutions of higher education can - and must - remove barriers that prevent students from entering and graduating from four year universities with the degrees and professional skills needed to achieve their career goals. We're proud to be recognized by Washington Monthly, but our work isn't done until every student can access and succeed within higher education."

National Louis University's undergraduate student body is majority low-income (approximately 70% Pell Grant receiving), majority students of color (approximately 70% Black and Latinx) and majority first-generation college goers (approximately 70% first-generation).

With tuition that's among the lowest in Illinois, and zero out-of-pocket cost for students receiving maximum state and federal financial aid, National Louis University ensures that the majority of students can graduate and become employed with no debt from student loans. Once enrolled, students have access to a hybrid in-person and online educational experience, clear and well-rounded course pathways to degrees, student success coaching and embedded career preparation and placement in their curriculums.

Learn more about National Louis University's Undergraduate College at https://nl.edu/undergraduate-college/ .

For Washington Monthly's complete 2022 National University Rankings, visit

https://washingtonmonthly.com/2022-college-guide/national/ .

ABOUT NATIONAL LOUIS UNIVERSITY

National Louis University's Undergraduate College provides transformative higher education and career readiness through an innovative approach to access and impact for first time, transfer and adult undergraduate students. Based in Chicago, the Undergraduate College reimagines higher education and drives equity in bachelor's degree attainment and employment through its affordable, accessible admissions process and its professionally focused and supportive academic experience. The program eliminates barriers to success with clear course pathways, personalized class experiences, data-informed student coaching, wraparound support systems and embedded career preparation and placement. To learn more about National Louis University's Undergraduate College, visit https://nl.edu/undergraduate-college/ .

MEDIA CONTACT

CHARISSE BARNACHEA

MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

847-404-5216

[email protected]

SOURCE National Louis University