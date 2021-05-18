National Lutheran Communities & Services Names Cyndi Walters as President and CEO

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS) is pleased to announce Cyndi Walters as the next President and CEO, succeeding Larry Bradshaw, who is retiring after 12 years with the organization. Although founded in 1890, Walters is only the second President and CEO and is the first woman to assume the role.



Walters has served at NLCS in varying capacities for nine years; first as a consultant before joining as chief operating officer in 2016. Cumulatively, Walters brings over 30 years of experience in the senior living industry including a strong background in strategically growing and diversifying the organization and an enhanced focus on operating as a senior-living system and leveraging its benefits and efficiencies. Prior to joining NLCS, she provided project management and advisory services to senior living organizations through Walters Advisors, LLC. She has also served in a leadership role at Presbyterian Senior Living in Dillsburg, Pennsylvania, and during her 19 years at KPMG (a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services), spent significant time as a partner and leader of their National Senior Living Advisory Practice.



Walters is driven by NLCS' mission to honor, inspire and support choice and opportunity in partnership with older adults. Specifically, she is an advocate for "aging with choice," which means providing needed resources for older adults to choose how they want to age – whether that means moving to a senior living community or bringing supportive services to those who want to stay in the home they have always loved.



Throughout her time at NLCS, Walters has spent time interacting with team members at every level, from the executive council to those on the frontlines. She says, "My passion goes much deeper than the mission of NLCS. It is also about the team we have built over the past several years. Our team embraces our culture and has ensured we remain a Great Place to Work®." Walters continues, "I believe we have the best team in the industry, and I am just as committed to their experience with NLCS as I am the experience of residents and clients."



Walters' appointment as President and CEO was voted on unanimously by the NLCS Board of Trustees. "We are extremely excited that Cyndi will be stepping up to the CEO position and building upon the amazing visionary and quality-focused ministerial leadership NLCS has enjoyed under Larry's leadership," commented Donna Duss, MSN, RN and NLCS Board Chair. "Since being founded in 1890, our organization's goal has been to seek the best and the brightest at all levels of the organization, and we have done just that in naming Cyndi our CEO," Duss added.



"National Lutheran Communities & Services will be in very capable, skilled and dedicated hands under Cyndi's expertise and vision. She understands and lives the NLCS ministry of keeping quality care at the focus of our day-to-day operations and mission," retiring CEO Larry Bradshaw stated. "I am incredibly pleased by the Board's decision, and look forward to continuing to hear wonderful things about new accomplishments and mission-focused service. I wish the organization the best always, and applaud the outstanding efforts of my fellow team members who will be carrying on in support of Cyndi's leadership," he added.



Walters will assume the President and CEO role on August 1, 2021.



About National Lutheran Communities & Services (NLCS)

Based in Rockville, Maryland, NLCS is a not-for-profit, faith-based ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's (ELCA) Delaware-Maryland, Metropolitan Washington, D.C. and Virginia Synods, serving people of all beliefs. With 130-years' experience, NLCS honors, inspires and supports choice and opportunity in partnership with older adults. Entities affiliated with National Lutheran include The Village at Rockville in Rockville, Maryland, The Legacy at North Augusta in Staunton, Virginia, The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, Virginia, The Village at Augsburg in Baltimore, Maryland (also affiliated with Lutheran Church Missouri Synod), The Village at Providence Point in Annapolis, Maryland, subject to Maryland Department of Aging approval, Impact1890 in Rockville, Maryland and myPotential at Home in Winchester, Virginia and Rockville and Baltimore, Maryland. For more information, visit www.nationallutheran.org.



