National Lutheran Communities & Services Selects Petalo.ai to Deliver Innovative Customer Service, Improve Staff Efficiency at Two Area Facilities

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Petalo.ai, a company focused on passionately unscrambling senior care operations through technology, announces that its innovative platform was selected by National Lutheran Communities (NLCS).

The partnership is for a twelve-month engagement at two facilities in the Washington, DC area: The Village at Rockville in Rockville, MD, and The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, VA.

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with NLCS, and excited to begin deployment of the Petalo platform in senior care facilities," Petalo.ai CEO, Camille Roussel said. "Our mission in creating Petalo is to leverage the latest in voice-first technology to increase customer satisfaction and staff efficiency across senior care facilities worldwide. We look forward to generating significant positive returns in our engagements with NLCS over the next year."

Features of the Petalo platform are tailored to each customer. For National Lutheran Communities, the platform will integrate with existing menus, staff scheduling, and events systems across 148 skilled nursing rooms and 400+ independent living apartments.

"Staff engagement and satisfaction are among our top concerns for the future of our operations, as they are key drivers for a pleasant, positive experience for our residents," Kyle Hreben, Executive Director of the Village at Rockville said. "With the Petalo platform, we are able to customize the features according to our goals and the needs of our staff. Even in our beta test period we were able to see the time savings it enabled in daily tasks, which dramatically improves overall efficiency and positive morale among our staff."

The Petalo.ai team is also set to attend the 70th AHCA/NCAL Convention and Expo, being held October 13-15, 2019 in Orlando, Florida and the LeadingAge National Conference in San Diego, CA from October 27-30, 2019.

ABOUT PETALO.AI

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Petalo.ai was founded in 2018 by senior care industry veterans, Camille Roussel and Jason Gottschalk. For more information, please visit petalo.ai.

ABOUT NATIONAL LUTHERAN COMMUNITIES & SERVICES (NLCS)

Based in Rockville, Md., NLCS is a not-for-profit, faith-based ministry of the Evangelical Lutheran Church. For more information, visit www.nationallutheran.org.

