National Managed IT Services Provider, NuMSP, Launches NuInsight

CLIFTON, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuMSP, the nation's fastest-growing managed technology services provider, has released an exclusive customer IT services monitoring tool, NuInsight, to its business clients nationwide.

Supporting NuMSP's mission to deliver 100% customer satisfaction, NuInsight provides NuMSP business customers transparent, real-time view of the status of their technology network services and the health of their end-user devices/usage. Additionally, NuInsight provides NuMSP customers 24x7x365 IT Help Desk ticket status details and historical records.

NuInsight provides business clients with itemized, color-coded network and cloud statuses, individual device disk space, processing, memory assessments and more. As displayed here, NuInsight displays historical IT Help Desk ticket status and details.

"We want to be completely transparent with our clients so that we deliver 100% client satisfaction," advised NuMSP CEO, Jim Griffith. "With NuInsight, a client can see what we can see, from the health of their networks to immediately identifying what can be improved. And when it comes to IT Support and Help Desk, clients can see their entire help desk record and ticket by ticket. They can see who worked on what and the resolution."

NuInsight provides NuMSP clients with real-time dashboard graphs and detailed drill-downs: hardware and IT service ticket detail (including technician names and photos).

With just a few clicks, NuInsight becomes a NuMSP client's gateway to monitor and real-time review the comprehensive value of their business technology partnership with NuMSP.

NuInsight may be the first of its kind, providing total transparency into the health and condition of NuMSP client's business technology stack and end-user devices. Additionally, NuMSP clients can review one or all of their company's IT Support and Help Desk issues managed and resolved by NuMSP.

Added CEO Griffith, "We believe there's unprecedented value in NuInsight for our clients as well as for NuMSP's Partner Success Managers. Our clients can see everything we're doing for them at any time. And for us at NuMSP, NuInsight helps us ensure 100% client satisfaction and 100% optimization of their technologies and issues."

A pass-protected software-based solution, NuInsight is now available exclusively to all NuMSP clients nationwide.

