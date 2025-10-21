National Mango Board Awards Vallarta Supermarkets as 2025 Retailer of the Year

The award underscores innovation and commitment to bringing mango to more households.

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Mango Board (NMB) has named Vallarta Supermarkets as the recipient of its prestigious Mango Retailer of the Year award-2025 edition, recognizing the company's exceptional commitment to driving mango sales and inspiring consumers nationwide. The award, presented on Oct. 17 during the Mango Reception at IFPA's Global Produce & Floral Show in Anaheim, CA, honors the brand for its impressive year-over-year mango sale growth, creative in-store merchandising and impactful consumer engagement campaigns that helped bring the vibrant flavor of mangos to more households than ever before.

Each year, the Mango Retailer of the Year award celebrates retail partners who go above and beyond in their support of the mango industry. Honorees are selected through a comprehensive evaluation of sales growth, marketing creativity, consumer education and overall commitment to advancing the mango industry.

"For years, mangos have been in the top five highest volume sellers in produce. Both tonnage and sales have driven the Vallarta produce organization to limits we never could imagine," said Vallarta Supermarkets VP of Produce and Floral, Robert Veilleux. "In recent years, we have moved to another level with our mango program that includes education with a focus on specific flavor and even texture profiles. In addition, Vallarta is very proud of the success we have had in providing organic mangoes to our customers. We have partnered with the leaders of the industry to capture the finest fruit available in all four seasons. By partnering with the mango commission, it catapulted us to a relationship that has grown every year. This partnership has provided Vallarta additional access to and a stronger relationship with our most important and valued asset — the customer. With Vallarta's humility, humbleness and pure sincerity, we are honored to be recognized for this achievement: Mango Retailer of the Year Award."

Maria Lovera, retail marketing manager of the NMB, presented the award to VP of Produce and Floral Robert Veilleux of Vallarta Supermarkets. Also present were Executive Director Ramón Ojeda, Director of Marketing Lavanya Setia and Marketing Manager Madeline Kang of the NMB.

"Vallarta Supermarkets has shown an incredible commitment to mangos — not only through impressive sales growth, but through the creative ways they inspire consumer to enjoy the versatile superfruit from day-to-day", said Ramón Ojeda, executive director of the National Mango Board. "We're proud to recognize Vallarta Supermarkets as Retailer of the Year, because it's partners like them who show that when passion and innovation are put behind the mango category, the results reach far beyond the produce aisle."

In recognition of its outstanding performance as Mango Retailer of the Year, Vallarta Supermarkets will be honored by the NMB with a commemorative plaque. This prestigious award celebrates both Vallarta Supermarkets' leadership in mango promotion and underscores the NMB's ongoing collaboration with retailers nationwide.

To learn more about the National Mango Board and stay up to date on all mango-related news, visit Mango.org.

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board's vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org, or follow on Facebook or Instagram.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

Since 1985, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2025, Vallarta counts 61 stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members.

