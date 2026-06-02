National Mango Board Kicks Off Mango Season with the Ultimate Mango Matchday Sweepstakes Ahead of the World Games

Celebrate the summer season with globally-inspired mango recipes, interactive fan voting, and a chance to win the ultimate matchday watch party setup

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As mango season reaches its peak and fans around the world gear up for the World Games in June and July, the National Mango Board is inviting them to celebrate through the shared traditions of food and sport. With its Ultimate Mango Matchday Sweepstakes Giveaway, NMB is turning matchday into a vibrant, flavor-filled experience where mango takes center stage in watch parties, recipes, and fan moments all season long.

At the heart of the campaign is a unifying idea: when the world comes together for sport, food brings it even closer. Mango, at its juiciest and most abundant in the summer, becomes the go-to ingredient for fans looking to elevate their gameday spread. From bold, globally inspired dishes to fresh takes on classic snacks, the campaign showcases how mango can transform everyday viewing into something more memorable and shareable.

Fans can bring that experience home by entering for a chance to win the ultimate matchday setup, including a fully catered watch party and a massive 4K TV with immersive sound. Additional prizes, including game consoles and game bundles, authentic team jerseys, and official match balls, extend the excitement beyond the screen, rewarding fans for making mango part of their celebrations. Entry is simple: purchase mangos at a local participating retailer, upload a receipt to Mango.org/soccer, and get ready to enjoy every goal-worthy bite.





"With mangos at their peak just as the world comes together for the Games, it's the perfect moment to showcase the fruit's bold, refreshing flavor as part of matchday traditions," said Ramón Ojeda, Executive Director at National Mango Board. "From watch parties to everyday snacking, mango brings a vibrant, globally inspired twist to how fans celebrate, and this campaign invites them to be a part of that experience."

The National Mango Board is also bringing global flavor to fans' tables with a curated collection of mango recipes inspired by cuisines from around the world, each one reflecting the diversity, energy, and spirit of a variety of teams competing in the Games. From savory street food favorites to sweet, refreshing dishes, mango serves as the common thread connecting cultures through matchday food.

That experience comes to life even further as the World Games begin on June 11, when fans are invited to join the interactive Mango Recipe Showdown on Mango.org, beginning the week of June 15. In a bracket-style competition inspired by the soccer tournament itself, dishes go head-to-head as fans "trust their cravings" and vote for their ultimate game-day snack. After five rounds of flavorful faceoffs, the campaign will crown the Top Five Mango Recipes for Match-Watching Parties — all chosen by fans themselves.

Whether hosting a watch party or simply enjoying the games from home, the National Mango Board invites fans to make mango the flavor of the season, bringing fresh energy, bold taste, and a global spirit to every matchday moment. The campaign will also offer fans additional inspiration and resources to explore mango's versatility, from nutrition and cutting tips to global stories and family-friendly content.

For more information, official rules, and to enter the sweepstakes, visit Mango.org.

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board's vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org, or follow on Facebook or Instagram.

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SOURCE National Mango Board