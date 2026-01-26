National Mango Board Invites Nominations for Board Member Positions Opportunity to Shape the Future of the Mango Industry and Boost Fresh Mango Consumption in the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Mango Board launches its search for nominees to fill six (6) open board member positions for the term of 2027-2029. The board's primary goal is to raise awareness and drive the consumption of fresh mangos in the United States while educating consumers about the culture, flavor, and nutritional benefits of this versatile super fruit. The board also serves as a unifying force within the mango industry.

Members of the mango industry are invited to submit nomination applications for the following available seats, with the final deadline set for February 27, 2026, at 6 P.M (EST):

• Two (2) Foreign Producers

• Three (3) District II Importers

• One (1) Domestic Producer

The National Mango Board comprises a total of 18 members, including importers, domestic producers, foreign producers, and a first handler. Appointed to a three-year term, board members collaborate closely with the National Mango Board staff to implement Marketing, Research and Industry Relations programs that benefit the mango industry.

Nomination applications can be accessed at www.mango.org/nominations or by contacting National Mango Board Director of Operations, Rolff Vladimir Mitton at [email protected] or Operations Manager, Gabriela Rocha at [email protected]. The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture makes the final decisions on all board member appointments.

The National Mango Board is dedicated to fostering diversity within the mango community, including growers, importers, shippers, distributors, marketers, and partners. The board encourages industry members to apply without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, protected genetic information, or reprisal.

About National Mango Board

The National Mango Board is an agricultural promotion group funded by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board envisions mangos transitioning from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, driving awareness and consumption across the nation. Learn more at Mango.org.

