National Mango Board Launches New, Innovative Website and Immersive Online Scavenger Hunt to Celebrate National Mango Day

New website packed with interactive features, plus a social media giveaway with summer games-inspired prizes

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's National Mango Day, and to commemorate this delicious occasion, the National Mango Board is taking the online experience to the next level with the launch of its new website. Designed to be a one-stop mango hub, the new site boasts a collection of interactive features, including an online scavenger hunt fueled by a limited time social media giveaway, allowing mango fans a chance to win gold, silver or bronze-level prizes inspired by the start of the summer games later this week.

"We're bursting with excitement to unveil our innovative website and celebrate National Mango Day with such a fun and interactive activation," shared Dan Spellman, director of marketing for the National Mango Board. "It's peak mango season and the best time of year savor the incredible flavor and diversity of fresh mangos. Fans are sure to experience the joy of mangos as they explore the new site and interact with the gamification elements we've added throughout."

The online scavenger hunt and social media giveaway serve as the centerpiece of the new website launch. Strategically designed with a tiered prize structure that mirrors the excitement of the summer games, this captivating contest encourages social media audiences to explore the new website and unveil all the hidden gems it has to offer. From the personality-matching "Find Your Mango Match" quiz to the engaging "Set the Table" game, and the ability to curate a personalized collection of favorite mango recipes, there's something for everyone to discover.

Those who successfully navigate the website and complete the scavenger hunt will be entered to win a lineup of epic prizes inspired by the summer games podium. Just like the games, there will be coveted gold, silver and bronze medal prizes. Prizes include items like Mango.org-branded pickleball sets, Instacart gift cards, color-changing cups, a selection of kitchen utensils and exclusive swag bags filled with mango-themed goodies. The social media contest will run from July 22 through 29.

National Mango Day festivities extend beyond the website launch and social media giveaway. The National Mango Board will also feature an assortment of delicious mango recipes, juicy trivia, and engaging augmented reality (AR) filters on Instagram Stories – perfect for adding a touch of fresh mango magic to any National Mango Day celebration.

With peak mango season in full swing, the National Mango Board is dedicated to helping everyone discover the joys of this delectable and nutritious fruit. To learn more about the National Mango Board and to check out its enhanced website, visit Mango.org.

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board's vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or ¾ cup of the superfruit mango contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango.org.

Media Contact:

Augustine Agency

2182567919

[email protected]

SOURCE National Mango Board