National Marine Propeller Association Announces Keynote Speaker for 2022 Annual Convention in Las Vegas, NV

Convention will be held November 10-12

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the National Marine Propeller Association's Annual Convention in Las Vegas, NV and organizers are pleased to announce the keynote speaker for this year's event will be Greg Sharrow, President & CEO of Sharrow Marine, and inventor of the revolutionary Sharrow Propeller.

National Marine Propeller Association Greg Sharrow

Mike Jones, president of the NMPA said, "Greg Sharrow's new propeller designs were immediately a topic of discussion at our 2019 Annual Convention when we first got to see the new designs and BoatTEST.com did their performance tests. Our members are very interested to hear what Greg has to say about his novel propeller technology, the inspiration behind it, and sales and distribution opportunities for NMPA members in the future."

In 2019, BoatTEST.com first conducted benchmark tests on the Sharrow Marine propeller. They further updated their testing in 2022 with comparative analysis of mid-range performance, top speed performance, advance rate and fuel efficiency gains against conventional propellers. These compelling examples of the advantages of the Sharrow Propeller have ignited consumer interest within the recreational boating community and beyond. Sharrow Marine is a recipient of a Miami International Boat Show Innovation Award and has recently secured a manufacturing and distribution agreement with Yamaha.

Sharrow will headline the NMPA's Annual Convention to be held at The Orleans Hotel on November 10 -12, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV. "I am looking forward to talking about the Sharrow Propeller with this group of propeller sales and repair professionals," Sharrow said. "NMPA members have direct contact with boaters when it comes to propeller selection for their vessels, and I am told they are already fielding questions about our unique designs. We see NMPA members as important partners and advocates for our technology in this new era of propulsion that we are ushering in with the release of the Sharrow Propeller to the marine industry."

About the National Marine Propeller Association

The National Marine Propeller Association was founded in 1992 and is celebrating it's 30th Anniversary this year. The organization was established to provide boat propeller repair and sales professionals a forum to discuss and share knowledge and best management practices. NMPA offers certification of repair professionals using guidelines and standards for written exams and practical testing that are periodically reviewed and approved by the NMPA Certification Committee. Marine product and service providers and propeller manufacturers attend and exhibit at the NMPA Annual Convention, which is attended by prop shop owners and business decision makers, repair pros and shop managers.

About Sharrow Marine & Sharrow Engineering

Sharrow Engineering, LLC, is a nautical and aeronautical engineering company dedicated to the research and development of revolutionary high-performance propulsion technologies for the maritime and aeronautical industries. Sharrow Engineering is the parent company for Sharrow Marine, LLC, and Sharrow Commercial Marine, LLC. Company offices are headquartered in Detroit, MI. Sharrow Engineering, LLC, has assembled a team of the world's top aeronautical, nautical, aerospace, and mechanical engineers to assist with the company's core mission to reinvent the methodologies and technologies used for propulsion in the 21st century.

Media Contact:

Gordon Connell

954-494-7793

[email protected]

SOURCE National Marine Propeller Association